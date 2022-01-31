Telstra Purple acquires internet of things specialists Alliance Automation, Aqura Technologies

Telstra’s IT services division, Telstra Purple, has acquired internet of things (IoT) specialists Alliance Automation and Aqura Technologies to bolster its capabilities in the field and expand into more verticals.

Brisbane-based Alliance Automation bills itself as one of Australia’s largest independent providers of IoT industrial automation solutions and control systems, specialising in technical advisory and design, electrical and automation engineering, cybersecurity services and more.

Perth-headquartered Aqura is a subsidiary of ASX-listed surveying services company Veris, and specialises in technology and telecommunications infrastructure solutions. These include industrial wireless, complete access networks, unified communications and industrial IoT.

Telstra Purple said the acquisitions would enable it to offer services for industrial-grade wireless and fixed networks in remote and underground operations through Aqura, while Alliance Automation would help expand its digital transformation services, industrial automation capabilities, digital twins, smart spaces and operational technology cyber security capabilities.

The company added that the acquisitions would bolster its presence across mining, energy, oil and gas, utilities and defence projects, as well as increase its automation and digital transformation engagements.

“As our 10th and 11th acquisitions, Alliance Automation and Aqura Technologies will accelerate Telstra Purple’s growth, particularly in IoT, cloud and security, across key industry verticals, which are important building blocks of our T25 strategy,” Telstra Purple head Christopher Smith said.

“Both companies have demonstrated consistent historical growth, close customer and vendor relationships, backed up by a deep pool of specialist talent with a strong pipeline and growth outlook. We were impressed by their people, expertise and capabilities and believe they will be very valuable additions to the Telstra Purple team.”

Alliance Automation managing director and chief executive Matthew Griffiths said, “Alliance Automation is excited to join Telstra Purple. The opportunities that arise out of our complementary capabilities, but shared customer and employee centric services base will enable us to jointly provide world class digital transformation strategies to improve operational efficiencies for all our customers.”

“Joining Telstra Purple will provide unparalleled value propositions for both our employees and our customers, taking Alliance Automation to the next level of technical capability and accelerating our push toward Industry 4.0 excellence for all of our customers.”

Aqura Technologies chief executive Travis Young said, “Our team are very excited about the opportunities that are ahead. Our specialist capabilities, coupled with the highly complementary service offerings of the broader Telstra Purple family will deliver more powerful and compelling solutions.”

“We can now more rapidly accelerate our growth to meet the significant demand of organisations who are looking to leverage next-generation connectivity as part of their broader digitisation strategies.”