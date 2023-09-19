Telstra Purple appoints head of new security practice

Telstra Purple has announced the appointment of Luke Barker as the head of its new Security Practice.

In this role, Barker will be responsible for developing Telstra Purple's security sales strategy.

He will collaborate closely with Telstra's enterprise, government, and business clients to strengthen their defense against growing cyber threats.

Prior to joining Telstra, Barker served in key security-focused positions at BT for nearly a decade.

This includes leading BT Security in the Asia Pacific and Japan, Middle East and Africa, as well as the Australia and New Zealand regions.

He also held various security sales roles at Fortinet and IBM.

Oliver Camplin-Warner, head of Telstra Purple highlighted the significant impact the new security practice is expected to have on business and government customers, leveraging the expertise of Telstra's cyber professionals, technology partnerships, and secure networks and technology.

Telstra Purple's goal is to enable Australian organisations to innovate with confidence while ensuring the protection of their data, operations, and reputation through integrated, multi-layered end-to-end security solutions.

The announcement follows Telstra's recent technology alliance with Palo Alto Networks, aimed at delivering an advanced range of cybersecurity offerings to enterprise customers.