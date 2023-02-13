Telstra Purple launches Microsoft practice

Telstra's IT services arm Telstra Purple has launched a dedicated end-to-end Microsoft practice, aiming to support Australian businesses with Microsoft’s cloud, edge and work solutions.

The launch of this practice is a key component of Telstra and Microsoft’s five-year agreement, which was signed in July 2022.

Bringing together Microsoft product, sales and delivery specialists with a team of 20, the practice is supported by Telstra’s connectivity and technology experts.

It will also help customers to enhance security, migrate to the cloud, boost connectivity and deliver efficient customer and workplace experiences.

Telstra Purple growth and transformation executive Gretchen Cooke said that the practice will “bring scale to our ability to provide maximum value for our joint customers, no matter where they are in their digital journey or the size or style of their business.”

“Our practice experts are accredited by Microsoft and have a proven track record of leading successful transformations with Microsoft solutions, from workplace migrations to designing cloud strategies with purpose,” she added.

Microsoft chief partner officer Vanessa Sorenson said the new practice will complement the existing relationship between the two organisations.

“We already work closely with the Telstra Purple team to address the challenges our customers are facing and maximise the potential of Telstra’s network and connectivity leadership and Microsoft’s technology solutions,” Sorenson said.

“With a dedicated Microsoft Practice at Telstra Purple, we’ll be able to put even more focus on collaboration to develop new and innovative customer solutions, bringing experts and insights from Telstra, Microsoft and our customers together.”

The partnership will see Microsoft and Telstra continue to co-develop products and merge network and cloud to create new solutions.

Telstra highlighted that it is “developing a suite of new industry-based solutions using Microsoft technology like Azure, Microsoft 365 and Microsoft Teams” to improve hybrid working and cloud migration.

Last December, Telstra and Quantium launched a joint AI venture, where Telstra Purple’s team were set to help the venture’s enterprise customers design, deliver and manage tailored solutions across cloud, cyber security, and software development. In November 2022,

Telstra Purple partnered with Sydney-based First Nations cybersecurity company Yirigaa to launch a new pathway program for candidates looking to work in technology roles.

At the beginning of 2022, Telstra Purple acquired internet of things specialists Alliance Automation and Aqura Technologies to bolster its capabilities in the field and expand into more verticals.

Telstra Purple launched a new managed private and public cloud solution for its enterprise customers, dubbed Telstra Hybrid Cloud late 2021.

In October 2021, Telstra Purple revealed a 5G-enabled edge compute offering for enterprise customers.

