Telstra Purple revamps hybrid cloud managed service

Telstra’s managed services business unit Telstra Purple has launched a new managed private and public cloud solution for its enterprise customers.

Called Telstra Hybrid Cloud, the telco said it was a fully integrated, flexible and secure solution managing both the Dell and VMware-based Telstra Private Cloud offering, alongside hyperscalers Amazon Web Services and Microsoft Azure, with the option to include more cloud providers in the future.

The solution is available as a self-service solution via an “online scalable experience”, or it could also be fully managed by Telstra Purple’s staff to handle tasks like updating, patching and 24x7 monitoring.

Telstra Hybrid Cloud will be available in “early 2022” for Telstra Enterprise customers. The telco said some of the targeted industries include supply chain, retail, government, agribusiness, financial services, mining and energy.

Customers also have an option to combine Telstra Hybrid Cloud with Telstra’s Adaptive Networks, a suite of Enterprise network products like SD-WAN and fibre, as well as some security solutions.

Telstra said cloud-based digital transformation projects are expected to continue growing in popularity as more customers adopt disparate workforces, and that hybrid cloud environments would provide flexibility, security and the ability to scale to meet constantly changing employee needs.

Speaking to CRN, Telstra Purple head Chris Smith said, “Some people don’t want to move to public cloud for their own reasons, like maybe they’re still modernising their applications to be run on the cloud, or for reasons related to security, data or latency.”

“There’s a bunch of different vectors that you have to work through to determine, ‘What is the right cloud to put the application on?’, and it could be public cloud, Edge, private cloud or on-premises.

“And that's why we have our Telstra Purple professional services teams who work with our customers to work through that whole conversation. What’s the right technology to support the application? And then give the right outcome for whoever’s consuming it.”

In Telstra’s announcement, Smith said Telstra Hybrid Cloud would help customers with their digital transformation efforts at pace and at scale.

“Hybrid cloud isn’t a new concept — in fact research shows more than 80 percent of organisations are already relying on it for their applications and workloads — but the reality of managing multiple clouds isn’t for everyone, with only 41 per cent of respondents ‘well prepared’ for their future cloud journey. Hybrid Cloud from Telstra Purple takes managing the complexity of multiple clouds away by offering it as a fully managed service,” Smith said.

“Our customers can expect full control over the scalability and optimisation of their chosen cloud infrastructure via the Hybrid Cloud solution, and if they need additional support, the cloud experts at Telstra Purple can help.

“Cloud is a key enabler of digital transformation and a thriving digital economy as the nation bounces back in 2022. Telstra Hybrid Cloud will help make digital transformation easier than ever before by delivering multiple clouds through a single unified cloud infrastructure,” Smith added.