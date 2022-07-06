Telstra Purple subsidiary Aqura to build 4G private cellular network for Pilbara Ports Authority

Telstra Purple subsidiary Aqura to build 4G private cellular network for Pilbara Ports Authority
Port of Port Hedland
Aqura

Telstra Purple-owned Aqura has been contracted by the Pilbara Ports Authority to provide a 4G private cellular network for Port Hedland’s port.

The IoT specialist said the network would support the port regulator’s extensive marine digital platforms, enhance worker mobility and provide seafarers with independent high-speed connectivity when visiting the upper Western Australian port.

Aqura chief operating officer Alan Seery said the network would be dimensioned to provide reliable and robust connectivity to the port authority’s marine sensors, which monitor arriving and departing vessels.

"The solution Aqura has designed blends the best in operational network capability with enhanced user experience, accessible across the extensive Port of Port Hedland operations and out to sea."

"Our installation of private 4G at the port of Port Hedland will leverage the expanded capabilities of private 4G that will assist the Port Pilbara Authority in driving safety, productivity and efficiency initiatives. 

"The communications network, upgradeable to 5G as technology advances, also offers more control and flexibility to support Industry 4.0 use cases and other technologies such as IoT.” 

Aqura said the project would be completed by the end of the year

The Perth-headquartered company won a $3.7 million contract last year with BHP to upgrade the mining giant's communications infrastructure at sites around Newman in the Pilbara region.

At the start of this year, Aqura was acquired by Telstra’s IT services division, Telstra Purple from ASX-listed surveying services company Veris.

