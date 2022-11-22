Telstra Purple taps Sydney MSP Yirigaa for First Nations talent

Telstra's IT services arm Telstra Purple has partnered with Sydney-based First Nations cybersecurity company Yirigaa to launch a new pathway program for candidates looking to work in technology roles.

Called the Telstra Future Academy, the program aims to engage and prepare a work ready talent pool with digital technology and cyber security skills, Yirigaa director Jeff Whitton told CRN.

Whitton said Yirigaa would utilise its existing Indigenous Academy, which he said is equipped with cyber security ranges and industry recognised curriculums to help candidates receive industry credentials, micro credentials and if required a sponsored Australian National Security clearance to fill positions with Telstra.

He added that all candidates would also be certified in Yirigaa’s Indigenous Cultural Education program, as well as other industry certifications like Australian Defence Industry Security Program (DISP) certifications.

“This level of recognition, coupled with other recognised certifications, gives Telstra great confidence that Yirigaa is a partner capable of delivering results to Telstra and its customers," Whitton said.

Whitton said Yirigaa was selected for the partnership due to “demonstrated success" in the delivery of the company's Academy and Work Integrated Learning programs.

Yirigaa chair Dr. Lynette Riley said as Telstra's First Nations engagement partner, Yirigaa would utilise its in-house Academy programs, tools and curriculum to work ready the candidates for their roles with Telstra.

"A certified member of the Australian Defence Industry Security Program (DISP), Yirigaa will work with our strategic partnerships, and the ecosystem of Aboriginal communities to facilitate candidate outcomes with Telstra," she said.

Founded in 2020, Yirigaa is a majority Indigenous-owned Australian managed services provider that specialises in providing cybersecurity training to corporate and government organisations. The company aims to enable Aboriginal people and other diverse cohorts to participate in the technology industry.

Yirigaa also has partnerships with universities, TAFEs and schools, aiming to engage with indigenous and other diverse groups that include disability programs, neurological programs, distance programs, inequity programs and veterans pathways programs.

Yirigaa has a strong recent history of providing technology and workplace training to Indigenous Australians. During July this year, Yirigaa partnered with Ignite to upskill Indigenous talent with critical IT skills and improve their employment opportunities in Australia’s technology sector.

In September 2021, Yirigaa formed a partnership with US cybersecurity company Circadence to resell its gamified security training platform Project Ares into the Australian market.

Late last year, Yirigaa was tapped by HPE Aruba to train and certify Indigenous engineers in supported scholarship opportunities for First Nations People.

Yirigaa offers services in cyber security, infrastructure and networking, data sciences, AI, software development, project management, business intelligence and Indigenous cultural education programs.