Telstra Purple to combine telco, edge, cybersecurity and AI into integrated service

Telstra's managed services business, Telstra Purple, will combine its existing telco products, edge compute, security and AI into an integrated service for the telco's enterprise customers.

The change is part of a sweeping company-wide program dubbed “T25”, following up on the T22 strategy that started in 2018, which saw the company restructured and downsized, cutting some 8000 jobs over several years.

T25 includes plans to grow 5G connectivity, regional coverage and its tower assets, as well as trimming $500 million in costs over the next two financial years. The strategy is set to start on 1 July 2022.

Telstra Purple is being touted as the telco’s “biggest opportunity for growth and biggest differentiator” for the enterprise business, as part of the strategy. The managed and professional services business was founded in 2019.

“Unlike other telcos or professional consultancies, Telstra Purple has the technological vision, intellectual depth and economic scale of the biggest systems integrators and consultancies, whilst maintaining its heritage of fast-moving, boutique IT service providers,” Telstra enterprise boss David Burns said.

“This allows Telstra Purple to take on significant projects, leveraging Telstra assets, including InfraCo to deliver and manage long term, customer or national building programs.”

The telco also said it wants to improve Telstra Purple’s brand awareness to 65 percent by 2025, up from its current figure of around 25 percent.

Telstra added the enterprise business has also been structured to increase industry alignment with teams specialising in specific industries, as it looks to provide more tailored IT solutions.

The telco added the changes would also allow infrastructure and wholesale customers more access to assets, as well as an improved and “more digitised” service experience.

Telstra chief executive Andrew Penn said, “With all these improvements we intend to maintain the discipline we introduced in T22 in ensuring our products and services remain simple and easy to use and we intend to more than halve the number of customer complaints.”