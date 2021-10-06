Telstra Purple unveils 5G-enabled edge compute offering

Telstra’s managed services business Telstra Purple has revealed a 5G-enabled edge compute offering for enterprise customers.

Called Branch Offload, the solution will be delivered as a managed service providing Microsoft Azure Stack Edge, Secure Edge, SD-WAN and service orchestration on top of Telstra 5G and fixed connectivity. Ericsson will also provide some parts of the offering.

The telco said the offering would extend private connectivity and cloud services to the network edge to bring compute, storage and marketplace services closer to customers. It added that Branch Offload would also serve as an automated, scalable and secure platform for a variety of industries.

The service, as well as other Telstra Purple network edge solutions, is planned for scaled deployment in late FY22. The telco said it is also the first of its kind in Australia.

“Many businesses have found it challenging to simplify their disparate networks and securely run temporary or permanent sites. Branch Offload – with 5G at its core – will be a game changer for many industries as it will deliver significant network optimisation and greater application performance,” Telstra Purple head Christopher Smith said.

“Our networks team has done an awesome job harnessing the power of our technology and network leadership to build the infrastructure that will enable our differentiated 5G and edge compute services.

“Telstra’s collaboration with our major strategic partners, Microsoft and Ericsson, continues to deliver many global and national technology firsts. When you combine this network innovation with Telstra Purple’s diverse team of digital experts, we have the network and smarts to help Australian businesses adapt to the digital environment of the future.”

Ericsson head of business area digital services Jan Karlsson said, “We’ve collaborated with Telstra to build 5G solutions that accelerate enterprise digitalization.”

“We’ve also contributed to Branch Offload and Telstra’s incoming 5G-enabled edge offerings by providing cloud native 5G Core, including cloud infrastructure for edge deployment, along with our end-to-end service orchestration solution.

“They together enable the automation and scaling of the network slicing and advanced connectivity capabilities needed to deliver these services. With this initiative, we together realise further, smart 5G benefits for enterprises.”

Microsoft vice president of 5G strategy, Azure for operators Shawn Hakl said, “Microsoft’s cloud capabilities and Azure ecosystem enables a cloud-to-edge continuum, supporting enterprises to digitize its operations. Branch Offload is a leading example of how to innovate and utilise powerful compute and storage at the edge of customers’ networks.”