Telstra, Sapio roll out HSC Tech's data analytics platform to Anglicare

ASX-listed data analytics vendor HSC Technology has tapped Telstra and Sydney-based security firm Sapio to roll out its SaaS platform to Anglicare's Retirement Living division.

The companies will replace Anglicare’s 2000 personal alarm systems with HSC’s assistive technology solutions.

The contract was awarded following a comprehensive tender process with technical, service and delivery due diligence.

HSC will use Telstra’s national business customer network to bolster its sales channels. Sapio, formerly known as Telstra SNP Monitoring, will provide installation, support and 24-hour monitoring and response services for Anglicare on an ongoing basis.

HSC managing director Graham Russell said he was excited to be working with Telstra and Sapio to upgrade Anglicare’s systems.

“This IoT partnership is significant because it delivers two key growth outcomes for HSC and the Personal Emergency Response System (PERS) marketplace in Australia. Firstly, recognition that the current telecommunications technology needs to be upgraded. Secondly, it delivers assistive technology benefits that have been recommended in the Royal Commission into Aged Care,” he said.

“HSC expects substantial growth in its licence revenues as a result of this partnership, based on a 40 percent increase in subscriber volumes which will flow from the agreement. We have all invested a lot of time and effort to build a business model that provides a favourable outcome for all parties, and we are very excited to be selected by Anglicare. They saw our vision of how technology can truly empower and assist people in staying safe and independent as long as possible.”

Included in the deal’s commercial terms are supply, installation, monitoring and ongoing service fees for replacing all the existing PERS in NSW Anglicare Retirement Living Villages, totalling 2300 units as of today.

The installation works have commenced, with the first village being upgraded in “the coming weeks”, with future upgrades scheduled throughout the year.

Anglicare general manager for retirement living Jacob Squillacioti said the company was delighted to partner with HSC, Telstra and Sapio.

“We saw numerous advantages for our residents with the HSC solution. The way the system can grow with a resident as their needs changed was particularly attractive as it will allow us to increase the level of care and safety so as to provide an enhanced environment for them in our villages allowing residents to retain their independence as long as possible, thereby enabling them to continue to live and enjoy life at Anglicare,” he said.