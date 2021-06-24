Telstra scores 15-year IoT contract with Yarra Valley Water

By on
Telstra scores 15-year IoT contract with Yarra Valley Water

Telstra has scored a multiyear deal with the Victorian Government-owned retail water corporation Yarra Valley Water to provide industrial internet of things (IoT) services.

The telco will provide the utility with one million industrial IoT services on its IoT network, which it said is its biggest IoT deal to date and its first large-scale IoT deployment utilising its new cloud-based platform-as-a-service IoT Connection Manager (ICM).

Telstra’s ICM was developed specifically for large-scale projects, providing SIM and connectivity management to take the complexity out of managing one million connections.

“Internet of things devices are a game-changer for the water industry,” Yarra Valley Water managing director Pat McCafferty said.

“By deploying a range of different sensors into our water and sanitation networks, we can detect leaks, minimise water wastage and save our customers money.”

As part of the deal, Telstra will provide the IoT connectivity and the ICM Platform to enable sensor readings to be collected automatically in near real-time. This will allow Yarra Valley Water to be more proactive by helping prevent leaks from becoming bursts, sewer blockages from becoming spills, and notifying customers about issues on their properties.

Telstra group owner of industry solutions and IoT Mark Chapman said, “Instead of getting four data points a year, our IoT Connection Manager will now allow Yarra Valley Water to get more than 17,000 data points annually for a much more accurate, near real-time, and robust understanding of its water infrastructure.”

“This is a great example of how our leading IoT network and platform is helping organisations use connected technology to drive positive customer experiences and help remotely monitor its assets and complex infrastructure.”

The solution uses Telstra’s cellular low power wide area network (LPWAN), which offers comprehensive IoT coverage of around 4 million square kilometres for NB-IoT and over 3 million square km for LTE-M, which Telstra said makes it the largest IoT network in Australia.

The networks are built specifically for scaled IoT deployments and provide improved and cost efficient coverage in most locations, including those where high bandwidth technologies may not reach, including underground where digital meters are often located.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © CRN Australia. All rights reserved.
Tags:
telco telstra yarra valley water

Partner Content

Innovating for the data era with Dell EMC's PowerStore 500
Innovating for the data era with Dell EMC's PowerStore 500
Why MSPs Are Critical to Security in &#8220;The New Normal.&#8221;
Why MSPs Are Critical to Security in “The New Normal.”
Tackling edge computing challenges with Intel's NUC Element
Tackling edge computing challenges with Intel's NUC Element
How to protect your data with ESET security
How to protect your data with ESET security
SaaS-based Office 365 backup is an easy upsell for channel providers
SaaS-based Office 365 backup is an easy upsell for channel providers

Sponsored Whitepapers

Eliminating departmental friction within MSPs
Eliminating departmental friction within MSPs
Mitigate tech risk in your business
Mitigate tech risk in your business
IT Service Excellence Tool Kit
IT Service Excellence Tool Kit
Public Cloud/IaaS
Public Cloud/IaaS
Cybersecurity
Cybersecurity

Most Read Articles

WWDC 2021: Apple&#8217;s biggest updates in iOS 15

WWDC 2021: Apple’s biggest updates in iOS 15
FSG granted further $4m for network infrastructure

FSG granted further $4m for network infrastructure
Local enterprise WLAN market shoots up 27.5 percent

Local enterprise WLAN market shoots up 27.5 percent
TasmaNet scores connectivity grant for two Tassie icons

TasmaNet scores connectivity grant for two Tassie icons

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?