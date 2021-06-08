Telstra scores multi-million dollar deal with Komatsu

Telstra scores multi-million dollar deal with Komatsu

Telstra has won a multi-million dollar deal to provide the services and solutions for the digital transformation of Komatsu’s communications across Austraila, New Zealand and New Caledonia.

Komatsu supplies equipment for earthmoving, mining, construction and utilities and is looking to improve automation, and move to a consumption-based private cloud model based on hyperconverged infrastructure and SD-WAN technology.

The total value of the deal was not disclosed.

Telstra Purple is building a new platform for the company using Cisco’s Hyperflex, VMware’s NSX and Silver Peak for SD-WAN.

Telstra will also upgrade Komatsu’s network capacity and add 4G back-up to remote Australian sites, including Emerald, Whyalla and Kalgoorlie. 

“In 2021 we are celebrating the 100th anniversary of Komatsu,” said Komatsu chief executive and managing director Sean Taylor. 

“We work with our customers to develop innovations in machine automation and guidance – including autonomous and semi-automatic operation and technology solutions to increase efficiency, safety and productivity in project management; and ground-breaking hybrid engine systems that significantly reduce fuel consumption and greenhouse gases.

“We are always looking to modernise the way we do things, and technology and communication is a critical area we need to continue to evolve to be a leader in our industry.” 

In New Zealand and New Caledonia Telstra will implement an ‘over-lay network’ encompassing the SD-WAN solution. 

“We have delivered cloud solutions for Komatsu since 2010 and have been able to work together to evolve Komatsu’s infrastructure as technology has changed. The new platform uses the best technology available that allows Komatsu to stay at the forefront of its industry,” said Telstra Purple executive Chris Smith 

“When you have mining equipment and business critical applications transmitting huge volumes of data in real time, the criticality of both the infrastructure and the network, and how they work together, cannot be underestimated.” 

The deal was formalised in March.

