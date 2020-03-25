Telstra scores with the Australian Maritime Safety Authority

Telstra has been awarded by the Australian Maritime Safety Authority (AMSA) a contract to provide networking services.

The telco scored a $2.7 million contract to provide wide area network (WAN) services.

The contract will also consolidate an existing contract the agency has with Telstra for “Internet Based Network Connection Services”, another contract with Sydney-based telco FireNet, as well as a set of services provided through other contracts with Telstra.

Tender documents reveal the contract lasts from February 2020 to February 2023.

An AMSA spokesperson said Telstra was selected following Digital Transformation Agency processes under Technical, Contact and Value For Money stages. Telstra was also the sole bidder.