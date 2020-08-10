Telstra to build Tasmania's Govt radio network

Telstra has been awarded a contract to build a government radio network for the Tasmanian Government to modernise the state’s emergency services and agency communications capabilities.

Called the Tasmanian Government Radio Network (TasGRN), the network would replace five existing, separate radio networks to create a unified and interoperable radio network.

The network would be used initially by eight Government organisations, including Tasmania Police, Tasmania Fire Service, Ambulance Tasmania, State Emergency Service, Sustainable Timber Tasmania, Department of Primary Industries, Parks, Water and Environment, TasNetworks and Hydro Tasmania.

Tasmanian Government minister for police, fire and emergency management Mark Shelton said TasGRN would allow the agencies better serve the Tasmanian community and keep Tasmanians safe.

“Recent events both here, and in other Australian jurisdictions, have shown us how important it is to have fast and secure communications to respond to bushfires, floods, natural disasters, and other emergencies,” Shelton said.

“The new TasGRN will give our emergency services and key government agencies an integrated radio network that is purpose-built for the needs of Tasmania. This delivers on past review recommendations, including the 2013 Tasmanian Bushfires Inquiry into the Dunalley bushfires.”

Shelton added the network is expected to create up to 50 jobs during the three-year construction phase, with additional positions to help run and oversee the network once it is up and running.

Telstra enterprise group executive Michael Ebeid said the TasGRN would be the telco’s largest single project carried out in Tasmania.

“This will be a brand new government public safety grade radio network that will be fit-for-purpose, meeting the demands of a modern Tasmania and the more than 10,000 employees and volunteers who’ll use it,” Ebeid said.