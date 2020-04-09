Telstra to hire 2500 more staff

Telstra has announced it will hire some 2500 additional temporary staff on top of the previously announced 1000 job openings in response to the Coronavirus pandemic.

The roles will be a mix of contact centre and back of house specialist roles covering a range of activity like customer service, order provisioning and testing, as well as team leaders.

Some of the roles will be directly employed by Telstra, with the rest employed by the telco’s partners in Australia.

While Telstra is targeting people in Newcastle, Perth and Sydney, most of the roles will be flexible due to working-from-home arrangements, so the telco is open to hiring more from regional Australia.

Telstra group executive for transformation, communications and people Alex Badenoch said in a blog post that the new roles came after Telstra received 19,000 applicants for the original 1000 temporary roles.

“We knew there would be demand, but we didn’t anticipate having more than 19,000 people apply,” Badenoch said.

“This shows there’s plenty of talent in the market and we’ve started to welcome some new team members with more to join us over the coming weeks.”

The telco will also be tapping into its alumni network for those with specific technical skills, including network engineering, software engineering, data and analytics.