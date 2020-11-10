Telstra to resell video conferencing vendor Pexip

By on
Enterprise video conferencing and collaboration vendor Pexip has tapped Telstra to resell its products to its business customers.

Pexip specialises in interoperability between video meeting solutions where users can connect to any video collaboration platform or software, including specialist solutions for Microsoft Teams and Google Meet.

The Microsoft-specific solution allows professional SIP and H.323 video conferencing systems to join Microsoft Teams as if they were native Microsoft clients. For the Google-specific product, users can join Google Meet calls using third-party vendor solutions from Cisco, Poly, Lifesize, Skype for Business and more.

“As more employers are encouraging their staff to work remotely and distributed workforces are becoming the norm, companies are faced with the challenge of enabling their staff with secure, easy to use collaboration and meeting tools that work together,” Pexip Australia country manager Steve Neville said.

“We are happy to have formalised our partnership with Telstra and look forward to continuing to work together to help enterprise customers solve these technology challenges.”

Telstra had been partners with Pexip with customer wins from large enterprise customers like PwC Australia, but now the Pexip Cloud Video Interoperability (CVI) app will also be available to other Telstra business customers through the Telstra Apps Marketplace from 16 November.

In the announcement, PwC Australia chief digital and information officer Vishy Narayanan said, “We implemented [Pexip] to connect a number of platforms together. This allowed us to integrate our virtual meeting room technology and improve the experience for our clients and staff.”

“This has been important, particularly within the Covid-19 environment when being connected digitally is more important than ever before”.

