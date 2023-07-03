Telstra to retail Starlink for rural and remote customers

By on
Telstra to retail Starlink for rural and remote customers

Telstra is set to sell broadband and voice services for rural and remote customers powered by Starlink.

Chief executive Vicki Brady said Telstra is “the first provider in the world” to have signed such an agreement, and that it would offer services to both consumer and business customers.

She said Telstra teams had been “testing and trialling” low earth orbit (LEO) satellite technology in preparation.

“Telstra currently uses a mix of technologies to provide voice and broadband services in rural and remote Australia, including NBN fixed wireless, Telstra’s own mobile network and older copper and  radio networks,” Brady said.

“Starlink will provide an additional connectivity option for people and businesses in rural and remote locations where distance and terrain make it difficult to reach with existing networks.”

Telstra is also hoping that a “professional install option and the ability to get local help with your setup” will be key value-adds.

Currently Starlink customers deal directly with Starlink and either do their own setup, or engage an installer to do it for them.

Telstra said it will announce pricing and device details “closer to launch, which it expects to be in late 2023.”

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
starlink telco telstra

Partner Content

2023 CRN Kickstarter Report
2023 CRN Kickstarter Report
Synology launches IP cameras to offer complete end-to-end surveillance technology
Synology launches IP cameras to offer complete end-to-end surveillance technology
Corp IT takes walk in the cloud with Pax8
Corp IT takes walk in the cloud with Pax8
What partners need to know about SMBs and the cloud
What partners need to know about SMBs and the cloud
Bringing the cyber security lessons of 2022 into 2023
Bringing the cyber security lessons of 2022 into 2023

Sponsored Whitepapers

How can partners develop sustainability strategies? A Canalys ebook for Schneider Electric
How can partners develop sustainability strategies? A Canalys ebook for Schneider Electric
ArrowSphere: The cloud delivery and management platform for powering digital growth
ArrowSphere: The cloud delivery and management platform for powering digital growth
Wasabi Focuses On Just One Thing: Providing the Best Cloud Storage Solution in the World
Wasabi Focuses On Just One Thing: Providing the Best Cloud Storage Solution in the World
How vulnerability scans identify & protect against cyberthreats before criminals locate them
How vulnerability scans identify & protect against cyberthreats before criminals locate them
Monitoring & automation: A primer for MSPs
Monitoring & automation: A primer for MSPs

Most Read Articles

Meet the Business Transformation Finalists in the 2023 CRN Impact Awards

Meet the Business Transformation Finalists in the 2023 CRN Impact Awards
Google takes aim at Microsoft's Azure and software licensing

Google takes aim at Microsoft's Azure and software licensing
The Emerging Innovator Finalists in the 2023 CRN Impact Awards

The Emerging Innovator Finalists in the 2023 CRN Impact Awards
Corp IT takes walk in the cloud with Pax8

Corp IT takes walk in the cloud with Pax8

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?