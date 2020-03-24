Telstra touts new satellite to select channel partners

By on
Telstra touts new satellite to select channel partners

Telco giant Telstra has launched a Satellite Services (TnSS) offering, for Australia wide coverage via NBN’s throughput satellites.

The TnSS expands on Telstra’s global satellite offering with Australia wide satellite connectivity to keep those in the remote connected with NBN.

A spokesperson from Telstra told CRN the services are “currently available via select channel partners”.

“This predominantly targets remote connectivity for a variety of industries, however in particular this is a cost effective solution for mining, agriculture, education and government services,” they said.

“Through NBN we are able to access installers around Australia to enable accessibility to satellite services,” they said.

According to the spokesperson NBN’s managed service provider has a “team of installers” based around Australia to support the requirements to ensure access areas in which their satellites cover.

Telstra said the Virtual Internet Service Product includes satellite broadband internet access to “remote locations using variable peak information rate bandwidth profiles (30Mbps/1Mbps, 30Mbps/5Mbps and 13Mbps/13Mbps connection options with data allowances up to 1000GB)”. 

Each service is configured to a business and its site requirements making it suitable for customers who need:

  • Broadband satellite connectivity as a primary connectivity option
  • Point to point connectivity as a back-up service
  • Coverage in areas where there is limited network infrastructure
  • Connectivity (to connect back to major locations) in areas where geographical conditions are limiting
Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © CRN Australia. All rights reserved.
Tags:
nbn telco telstra

Most Read Articles

Accenture wins Defence contracts

Accenture wins Defence contracts
ARQ Group fires CFO

ARQ Group fires CFO
Zoho free for three months

Zoho free for three months
Selling in tough times &#8211; the incompetent will fail

Selling in tough times – the incompetent will fail
You must be a registered member of CRN to post a comment.
| Register

Poll

You have to spend $10k on new business hardware. What do you buy?
Collaboration hardware
Enormous monitors
New smartphones
New PCs
Minimum spec Mac Pro for $9,990.
We'd fake some paperwork and have a party instead
View poll archive

Log In

Username / Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?