Telstra touts new satellite to select channel partners

Telco giant Telstra has launched a Satellite Services (TnSS) offering, for Australia wide coverage via NBN’s throughput satellites.

The TnSS expands on Telstra’s global satellite offering with Australia wide satellite connectivity to keep those in the remote connected with NBN.

A spokesperson from Telstra told CRN the services are “currently available via select channel partners”.

“This predominantly targets remote connectivity for a variety of industries, however in particular this is a cost effective solution for mining, agriculture, education and government services,” they said.

“Through NBN we are able to access installers around Australia to enable accessibility to satellite services,” they said.

According to the spokesperson NBN’s managed service provider has a “team of installers” based around Australia to support the requirements to ensure access areas in which their satellites cover.

Telstra said the Virtual Internet Service Product includes satellite broadband internet access to “remote locations using variable peak information rate bandwidth profiles (30Mbps/1Mbps, 30Mbps/5Mbps and 13Mbps/13Mbps connection options with data allowances up to 1000GB)”.

Each service is configured to a business and its site requirements making it suitable for customers who need: