Telstra unveils next generation connectivity solutions for enterprise customers

Telstra announced its next generation of Adaptive Mobility and Adaptive Networks solutions for enterprise customers, aimed at providing more flexibility and value across its plans and network options.

The next generation of Telstra’s Adaptive Mobility plan aims to increase enterprise mobile connectivity with more choice, flexibility and value. New plans include 5G as well as bundled international calls, SMS, managed service and security options.

“Month-to-month no lock-in contracts have always been a proposition we believed in, but we’re taking it a step further by removing speed caps when using data allowances and enabling data sharing across Enterprise Wireless services on the same billing account,” Telstra Enterprise group executive David Burns said.

The next generation of Telstra’s Adaptive Networks solutions are aimed at providing enterprise customers more options when connecting via fixed, wireless and cloud, as well as the ability to scale connectivity up or down and move bandwidth between services as business needs change.

Capabilities of the new solutions include 4G/5G Adaptive Access, Adaptive Assured Networks (previously Managed Data Networks), and Adaptive Design Centre, including Telstra Programmable Networks, and managed network services. Adaptive Network partners include Cisco, VMWare and NBN.

Burns said the improved solutions would offer customers a simpler way of managing a dynamic network to support changing business needs.

“Our customers are looking to drive growth, digitisation and efficiency, and that’s why, across both these critical connectivity portfolios, we’re removing the complexity and serving up simple, modular and secure solutions, so customers simply plug and play to suit their needs,” Burns said.

Burns added that Telstra had shifted its customer interactions away from conversations about fixed infrastructure and would aim to provide a coordinated and holistic connectivity and networking solution, led by managed services.

“This evolution of our Adaptive Mobility and Adaptive Networks solutions puts all the control in the hands of our customers. It gives them heaps of optionality, alongside fast and flexible connectivity, with full confidence in the solutions’ security and performance, to get the most out of every dollar that they spend,” Burns said.