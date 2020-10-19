Telstra, Vodafone, Optus reveal Apple iPhone 12 pricing

Preorders for Apple’s 2020 iPhone, the iPhone 12, opened over the weekend and Vodafone, Optus and Telstra shared some of their pricing for the devices.

Apple has released either one or a set of new smartphones each year quite reliably since 2007, in 2017 its premium iPhone X hit USD$999, which has been topped with each subsequent year’s top Apple device.

There are four new iPhone’s this year, the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max and the iPhone 12 Mini. The iPhone 12 Pro carries an Australian RRP of $1700. The 12 and 12 Pro went on sale on Friday. The other two will be available to preorder on November 6.

Vodafone

Vodafone will sell the iPhone 12 64GB on its ‘infinite’ plans, which range from $35 for 30GB of data included up to $100 for 150GB of data. The monthly device payment for the base iPhone 12 will sit on top of whichever data plan you pick and cost $112.41 per month over 12 months, $56.20 per month over 24 months and $37.47 per month over 36 months.

When purchased as part of Vodafone’s cheapest monthly Infinite plan, the total minimum cost to get an iPhone 12 outright would be $1383, which includes paying for the total device cost and charges for one month of plan within the first month.

iPhone 12 128GB devices are offered on the same Infinite plan structure, and would cost $1463 outright to purchase. For 256GB devices the total minimum cost would be $1634.

Total minimum cost for an iPhone 12 Pro 128GB will be $1788.96. The 256GB model will be $1904. For 512GB you’re looking at $2253.92.

Telstra

Telstra will be offering the iPhone 12 and 12 Pro as part of its XL plan. XL plans are typically $115 per month plans which include 180GB per month to use. Telstra actually has these plans on sale right now, offering a $50-per month discount for 12 months on a 12-month XL plan.

The devices alone will cost $1349 for the iPhone 12 64GB and $1699 for the 12 Pro 128GB. Pricing for the iPhone 12 Pro Max will start at $1849, the Mini will start from $1199.

Optus

Optus will offer the iPhone 12 64GB for $37.46 per month over 36 months starting with its $39 Choice plan which included 10GB of monthly data. Optus offers plans with up to 1000GB of monthly data.

Customers who want a shorter contract term will have to pay $112.38 per month for a 12 month contract, or $56.19 a month for a 24 month term. On Optus’ cheapest plan, the minimum total cost over three years is $1387.56 including one month plan fee.

For the iPhone 12 Pro, repayments over 36 months come in at $47.18 per month with a minimum cost of $1737.48 including one month plan fee.

Orders for the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 will open on October 16, with availability on October 23. Customers will be able to order iPhone 12 Pro Max and iPhone 12 mini beginning on November 6, with availability on November 13.