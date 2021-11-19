Telstra Wholesale expands resellers' capacity to connect more business customers

Telstra Wholesale has expanded the capabilities of its resellers to allow them to connect up to 110,000 business premises without extra infrastructure build required.

The new capability, called Unified Access, is a result of Telstra reconfiguring its network to make ethernet products available on most of the managed Network Termination Units (NTUs) on the network.

The traditional approach to putting in a new service involves installing new access and an NTU in the customer’s premises for each service, resulting in longer provisioning timeframes despite having a single network.

Unified Access adds an additional 35,000 business premises with the additional ethernet products, and most sites would also be less likely to require fees for service or commercial works to compete the service.

Telstra said its two fibre services, Ethernet Access (EA) and Wholesale Business Internet (WBI), have added 50,000 and 30,000 additional ethernet devices, respectively.

“This new network configuration which we’re calling Unified Access unleashes the potential of our assets by extending access across Telstra’s entire network, making it easier and more cost effective for wholesale customers to switch on more end user customers, fast and most often with no upfront charges,” Telstra Wholesale executive, sales and wholesale segment Glenn Osborne said.

“Telstra Wholesale is excited to serve as many businesses with fibre as possible and now with 110,000 connected business addresses on Telstra’s fibre network, that opportunity is bigger than ever for our customers.

“We know that speed to connect end users is a major concern for service providers, so it’s good for them to know there’s a vendor which has built and is ready to connect without significant delay.”

Unified Access also allows wholesale customers to move services from one Telstra Wholesale product to the other more seamlessly, allowing both EA and WBI on the same device.

In an announcement on the Telstra Wholesale site, Melbourne-based enterprise networking provider and SD-WAN specialist Data Express was tapped to pilot Unified Access. The company reported shorter service delivery times, lower costs and the use of simple design and quick installation.

“In Telstra Wholesale we are extremely proud to deliver this cross-Telstra network reconfiguration program which enables more connected sites for our wholesale customers instantly,” Osborne said.