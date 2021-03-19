Telstra's channel chief to depart

Telstra's channel chief Nevash Pillay will depart the role in June 2021 after eighteen years with the company.

"After an incredible journey at Telstra, leading direct, indirect and technical sales teams, Nevash Pillay has decided to pause her career with Telstra Enterprise," a Telstra spokesperson said in a statement to CRN.

Pillay has led Telstra's Enterprise Partner Sales business since 2018, which experienced 23 percent year on year growth over the last four years, according to the telco.

During that time Pillay established and led the telco's Global Indirect business across Singapore, Hong Kong, UK and the US.

Prior to her current role, the departing channel chief served in various senior roles at the company including director of enterprise sales, director of network solutions, and director of the cloud business.

“I’d like to express my gratitude to the many people who have supported me with my career, most notably our customers, channel partners and teams," Pillay said.

"I will farewell this chapter of my career with enormous gratitude and pride, and look forward to staying connected with you.”

The spokesperson added that the telco was "committed to engaging with our partner community and working together with partners to drive excellence in the way we serve customers and we will update the partner community on the new leadership appointments over the coming months".