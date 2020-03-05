Telstra’s green new deal

Telstra has laid out an ambitious targets for the company to embrace the renewable economy.

In a Blog post Wednesday, CEO Andy Penn laid out three key goals for the telco as it looks to decrease its environmental footprint.

The first is carbon neutrality which Penn says the company will achieve by the end of this year.

“This means that we have to build on the great work we have already been doing to improve the efficiency of our energy consumption in our networks through the implementation of more efficient infrastructure and counteract the balance of emissions from our business via investment in carbon offsets,” he said.

The second was to contribute to renewable energy production so the company could offset its own consumption by 2025.

“To support this, by 2025 Telstra will own or contract renewable energy generation in Australia and our other business locations for output equivalent to 100 per cent of the energy we consume in all of our operations, including our networks, buildings and data centres by 2025,” he added.

The third goat for the telco is to reduce “absolute emissions” by 50 percent by 2030.

“We will achieve this reduction through a range of initiatives including increasing investment in our energy efficiency program, advancements in new technology, building climate change considerations into long term business planning as well as the progressive decarbonisation of the electricity grid as the uptake of renewables grows,” Penn added.