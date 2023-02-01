Tender consultancy accused of underpaying business development manager

By
The Fair Work Ombudsman is looking to fine Melbourne-based Bid Collective Australia $33,300 and to recover wages the organisation allegedly stole from its business development manager. 

Bid Collective supports companies applying for government tenders.

The ombudsman alleges that the consultancy underpaid its former employee’s wages and annual leave entitlement between February and September 2021.

FWO also said that Bid Collective failed to comply with a notice issued in February 2022 requiring the company to calculate and back-pay the worker’s entitlements.

A directions hearing is listed in the Federal Circuit and Family Court in Melbourne on 9 February 2023.

If the court rules against Bid Collective, it will be required to pay the penalty, and to compensate the business development manager in wages and annual leave entitlements plus interest. 

"Where employers do not comply, we will take appropriate action to protect employees," Fair Work Ombudsman Sandra Parker said.

"A court can order a business to pay penalties in addition to back-paying workers,” Parker added.

“Any employees with concerns about their pay or entitlements should contact the Fair Work Ombudsman for free assistance.”

