Tesserent acquires Sydney security firm Airloom

Security services specialist Tesserent has acquired Sydney-based cybersecurity firm Airloom.

The acquisition was worth $6 million in cash and 40 million Tesserent shares.

Airloom offers network, endpoint, application and cloud security services, as well as identity solutions and other managed security services. Its clients are in banking, finance and some ASX top 50 companies, and vendor partners include F5 Networks, Okta, CrowdStrike, Apple and more.

Tesserent said Airloom was “highly complementary” to its existing group of companies and is a strategic fit within Tesserent’s Cyber 360 go-to-market strategy.

Tesserent chairman Geoff Lord said: “We’re extremely pleased to welcome Chris Hagios, Malcolm Salameh, and Adrian Noblett to the Tesserent family.”

“The Airloom management team enjoys a reputation second to none in the cybersecurity market, and is a real boost to our operations, particularly in Sydney where we will look to improve our already strong reputation”.

Tesserent marked the end of its first phase of acquisition targets with the purchase of Seer Security in July 2020.

While phase one is mostly focused on future-proofing by acquiring scale and rounding out the Cyber 360 offering, phase two is focused on driving revenue and profit growth, as well as potential expansion into overseas markets.