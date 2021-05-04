Tesserent and not-for-profit to encourage girls to pursue cyber

Australian cybersecurity company Tesserent has partnered with Queensland-based not-for-profit UNIQ YOU to encourage more high school aged young women to consider careers in cybersecurity.

Over 7,000 new jobs will need to be created by 2024 to support the industry, on top of the 26,500 people already in the sector, the company said.

The partnership with UNIQ YOU aims to address the gender imbalance in the industry as a key step toward meeting that demand.

Supported by the recently launched Tesserent Academy, the partnership addresses one of the business unit’s goals of partnering with educational institutes to “accelerate the development of entry-level talent and increase the percentage of students pursuing roles and pathways into cyber,” Tesserent chief people office Emmeline McIIIree told CRN.

UNIQ YOU is a virtual platform that shows Year 9-12 girls that a career in technology fields like cybersecurity is possible by connecting them via their guidance or career counsellors with women who have careers in areas where females are under-represented.

The goal is to show that STEM is a viable career path for women, creating a pipeline for more diverse cybersecurity professionals in the future.

This partnership will provide the girls access to women within the company, informing them of kinds of roles within the cybersecurity sector, and help the Academy team “better understand the true barriers seen through Gen Z’s lens in pursuing a career in cyber,” McIllree said.

“We are delighted to support the important work that UNIQ YOU is doing to significantly increase the exposure high school girls have to industries under-represented by women. Partnering together, we hope to encourage more female Gen Z high school students to seriously consider building a career in cyber.”

UNIQ YOU focuses on STEM, technology, cybersecurity as well as mining, water, energy and gas, construction, manufacturing, aviation, agriculture, defence and transport and logistics.

“Tesserent’s commitment to playing a role in the development of a future pipeline of female cybersecurity leaders and boosting participation in the sector is crucial to addressing gender imbalances," said UNIQ YOU chief executive Tanya Messmmann.

"We are excited to work together to encourage and support thousands of young Australian women to undertake education and training pathways and start their careers in the important field of cybersecurity.

"Over the next year, UNIQ YOU aims to facilitate over 600 information-packed video calls between high school girls, their Career Officers and over 100 female advisors working in industries and roles currently under-represented by women. With comprehensive career advisory experience and unique industry opportunities, this service is dedicated to inspiring girls to come and be part of exciting jobs of the future, and contribute to our ever-changing technological world.”