Tesserent appoints Andrew Shea to lead Tesserent Academy

Thales-owned Tesserent has hired veteran vocational educator Andrew Shea to lead its cybersecurity skills training unit Tesserent Academy as managing partner.

Shea comes to the fold after some 20 years working in the vocational education sector, aiming to bolster the training unit to help deliver cybersecurity talent over the next few years.

"He [Andrew Shea] will be pivotal in turbocharging the acceleration of Tesserent Academy's recent acquisition of ALC Training, which has a 25-plus year history and over 40,000 graduates,” Tesserent chief executive Kurt Hansen said.

“Tesserent Academy will tackle the industry wide problem of talent shortages, to improve the cyber ecosystem and to develop talent for both Tesserent and our customers."

Shea was most recently the chief executive of Melbourne-based building and construction training provider Builders Academy Victoria from 2015 to 2023, and managing director of ARP Education Solutions from 2011 to 2023.

"The ability to provide training and access to some of the nation's brightest and best minds in cybersecurity will set apart the hands-on training that Tesserent Academy can provide and ensure our graduates are ready for the real world with knowledge of the best methods to thwart cybercrime," Shea said,

"My focus is to demonstrate what the top of the mountain looks like for aspiring individuals. We will deliver training throughout the whole lifecycle, from graduates leaving high school seeking their start in cybersecurity, to mature age students looking to undertake a career pivot into a burgeoning area, as well as upskilling internal talent within Tesserent, its partners and clients," Shea added.

"I believe there is significant opportunity for growth and uplift in student engagement throughout the financial year 2024 and beyond," Shea said.

Tesserent said Shea was hired for his track record of improving diversity in traditionally male dominated industries, and his appointment would help turbocharge the attraction of diverse and female talent to cybersecurity.

"I am excited to be spearheading Tesserent's activity to uplift cybersecurity skills training and to encourage more females and people from a range of diverse backgrounds and across all age levels to pursue careers in cybersecurity," Shea added.

“Tesserent has an incredible depth of cyber expertise, and Tesserent Academy leverages that capability through designing and delivering innovative cybersecurity, project management and leadership training programs and pathways with leading industry experts."