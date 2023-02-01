Tesserent buys ALC Group in $5.8m deal

By on
Tesserent buys ALC Group in $5.8m deal

ASX listed security vendor Tesserent is buying Brisbane head-quartered infosec training company ALC Group, which operates nationwide and in New Zealand, Singapore and Malaysia.

ALC offers cybersecurity, IT, project management and governance certifications to around 3600 people a year, and has been active for 25 years.

It also administers exams across 10 accreditation bodies.

Tesserent said the ALC deal is based on a multiple of four times sustainable earnings, set to $5.8 million, with an earn-out of $1.5 times on incremental earnings in the full financial 2023 year.

The security vendor said the ALC buy for its Academy training division is intended to build a profitable business in the cyber security training space in the Australasian market, and to deliver a pipeline of high quality talent for Tesserent itself.

A Tesserent spokesperson told CRN AU that it has a strong working relationship with 102 governmenet organisations across Australia and New Zealand currently.

In December, the security vendor signed a multi-year contract with the State Library of Queensland to deliver a secure digital archiving solution, similar to what the company is providing for the State Library of New South Wales.

The Queensland library contract is worth $3 million over five years, Tesserent said.

 

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © CRN Australia. All rights reserved.
Tags:
alc group cyber security tesserent

Partner Content

Dialpad AI mines call centres for unprecedented insights
Dialpad AI mines call centres for unprecedented insights
In the low-latency cloud era, connectivity makes all the difference
In the low-latency cloud era, connectivity makes all the difference
Digital solutions fuel productivity, creativity in 'new age' of work
Digital solutions fuel productivity, creativity in 'new age' of work
Proactive defence in the cloud security challenge
Proactive defence in the cloud security challenge
How Wyldlynx is protecting clients from the dangers of hidden data
How Wyldlynx is protecting clients from the dangers of hidden data

Sponsored Whitepapers

Wasabi Focuses On Just One Thing: Providing the Best Cloud Storage Solution in the World
Wasabi Focuses On Just One Thing: Providing the Best Cloud Storage Solution in the World
How vulnerability scans identify & protect against cyberthreats before criminals locate them
How vulnerability scans identify & protect against cyberthreats before criminals locate them
Monitoring & automation: A primer for MSPs
Monitoring & automation: A primer for MSPs
Endpoint Detection and Response
Endpoint Detection and Response
How to put your infrastructure into overdrive
How to put your infrastructure into overdrive

Most Read Articles

Workforce issues 'genuine constriction' on Australia's AWS market

Workforce issues 'genuine constriction' on Australia's AWS market
New board of directors for Salesforce announced

New board of directors for Salesforce announced
Four things to know about Dell&#8217;s acquisition of Cloudify

Four things to know about Dell’s acquisition of Cloudify
What drove the 40,000 tech layoffs at Amazon, Google and Microsoft

What drove the 40,000 tech layoffs at Amazon, Google and Microsoft

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?