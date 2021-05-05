Tesserent buys stakes into Secure Logic spinoffs TrustGrid and AttackBound

By on
Tesserent buys stakes into Secure Logic spinoffs TrustGrid and AttackBound

Cybersecurity services provider Tesserent has acquired a 25 percent stake in identity solutions specialist TrustGrid and cyber intelligence platform AttackBound, both spinoffs of Sydney-based managed service provider Secure Logic.

The deal was done through Tesserent’s Innovation division and via a shareholder’s agreement and a share/sale purchase agreement signed in late April.

Tesserent said it paid $3 million for the stake, comprising a 50-50 split between cash and Tesserent stocks.

As part of the deal, Tesserent also forged a strategic partnership with the companies to distribute TrustGrid and AttackBound as part of its Cyber360 offering for Australia and New Zealand customers.

Tesserent also announced that Secure Logic product development lead Dmitry Samokhvalov has joined TrustGrid as head of engineering and product.

“Tesserent Innovation was founded to look for innovative and substantial technology startups to invest in for future global growth and added shareholder value, and I believe we’ve hit the ground running with TrustGrid and AttackBound as the first of many,” Tesserent co-chief executive Julian Challingsworth said.

The agreement is the latest development in Tesserent’s $10 million acquisition of Secure Logic earlier this year, where both TrustGrid and AttackBound were developed.

TrustGrid and AttackBound chief executive Santosh Devaraj said, “The launch of the TrustGrid and AttackBound products are being industrialised to SaaS-based technology offerings at a time when citizen privacy across the globe is increasingly paramount.”

“I am excited about TrustGrid and AttackBound’s important strategic partnership with Tesserent, who will be instrumental in the distribution of both products across Tesserent’s well-established customer base in Australia and New Zealand.”

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © CRN Australia. All rights reserved.
Tags:
attackbound secure logic security tesserent trustgrid

Partner Content

5 key business continuity features you need from edge data protection products
5 key business continuity features you need from edge data protection products
Australian technology companies alert, and poised to grow
Australian technology companies alert, and poised to grow
Encryption: Why security threats coast under the radar
Encryption: Why security threats coast under the radar
Why MSPs Are Critical to Security in &#8220;The New Normal.&#8221;
Why MSPs Are Critical to Security in “The New Normal.”
How to recover from ransomware when prevention fails
How to recover from ransomware when prevention fails

Sponsored Whitepapers

IT Service Excellence Tool Kit
IT Service Excellence Tool Kit
Public Cloud/IaaS
Public Cloud/IaaS
Cybersecurity
Cybersecurity
Data Centre Services
Data Centre Services
Telecommunications Services
Telecommunications Services

Most Read Articles

Microsoft pushes MVPs, influencers to spruik Azure, slam AWS

Microsoft pushes MVPs, influencers to spruik Azure, slam AWS
Deloitte acquires Canberra-based Salesforce partner

Deloitte acquires Canberra-based Salesforce partner
Brisbane IT consultancy Integral acquires The OTM Company

Brisbane IT consultancy Integral acquires The OTM Company
Aussie resellers secure millions in grants to boost cybersecurity for SMEs

Aussie resellers secure millions in grants to boost cybersecurity for SMEs
You must be a registered member of CRN to post a comment.
| Register

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?