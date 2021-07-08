Tesserent invests $600k into biometric security firm Daltrey

By on
Tesserent invests $600k into biometric security firm Daltrey

ASX-listed cybersecurity firm Tesserent has invested $600,000 into Sydney-based biometric security firm Daltrey with the signing of a Share Subscription Agreement.

The investment was done through Tesserent Innovation and a further $1.1 million has been committed on the basis of the company reaching key KPIs, which would give Tesserent a seven percent stake in the company.

It also has further options to invest an additional $10 million to fund global expansion, depending on the performance of the company and ‘future capital requirements’. 

The move follows recent investment by the company into SecureLogic spinoffs TrustGrid and AttackBound.

Tesserent co-chief executive Julian Challingsworth said, “We’re very excited about the growth in the biometric security market. We note some US private equity organisations have been investing in the  market with a recent investment of $543M into Transmit Security, supporting our belief that  biometrics will play a key role in security organisations’ data and systems in the near term.” 

A statement outlined that Daltrey will work with Tesserent’s Canberra based team to deliver sales into the Federal Government market, which is actively evaluating increased adoption of biometric solutions.

The initial investment is funded from cash reserves.

Tesserent Innovation was founded to invest in IP opportunities that have existing revenue, aligned solutions, potential for returns, and where Tesserent can take distribution rights.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © CRN Australia. All rights reserved.
Tags:
daltrey finance security tesserent

Partner Content

5 key business continuity features you need from edge data protection products
5 key business continuity features you need from edge data protection products
Tackling edge computing challenges with Intel's NUC Element
Tackling edge computing challenges with Intel's NUC Element
Why MSPs Are Critical to Security in &#8220;The New Normal.&#8221;
Why MSPs Are Critical to Security in “The New Normal.”
Innovating for the data era with Dell EMC's PowerStore 500
Innovating for the data era with Dell EMC's PowerStore 500
Consider these factors when assessing your cybersecurity vendor
Consider these factors when assessing your cybersecurity vendor

Sponsored Whitepapers

CRN 2020 Fast50 cybersecurity report
CRN 2020 Fast50 cybersecurity report
Eliminating departmental friction within MSPs
Eliminating departmental friction within MSPs
Mitigate tech risk in your business
Mitigate tech risk in your business
IT Service Excellence Tool Kit
IT Service Excellence Tool Kit
Public Cloud/IaaS
Public Cloud/IaaS

Most Read Articles

At least three Australian MSPs hit in Kaseya ransomware attack

At least three Australian MSPs hit in Kaseya ransomware attack
Kaseya VSA ransomware attack hits nearly 40 MSPs

Kaseya VSA ransomware attack hits nearly 40 MSPs
What it takes to sell an ICT business

What it takes to sell an ICT business
Entag Group acquires Vita Group's IT enterprise business

Entag Group acquires Vita Group's IT enterprise business

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?