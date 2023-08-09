Tesserent names new partner and alliances boss

ASX-listed cybersecurity company Tesserent has hired Microsoft Australia executive Kelly Taylor as its director of partners and alliances.

Taylor is one of three additions to the company’s leadership team, joining new senior partner for offensive security services Silas Barnes, and new senior partner for security architecture, engineering, analytics and alliances E-Yang Tang.

Taylor was most recently the director of security solutions at Microsoft Australia, a position that she held from 2020 to 2022.

She has also worked at Australia Post, Thales, RSA, Verizon, Gartner and Monash University.

Barnes meanwhile joined Tesserent from UnitingCare Queensland, where he was GM for cyber from 2021 to 2023, and chief information security officer at Airservices Australia from 2019 to 2021.

He was also the CISO at Virgin Australia from 2015 to 2019, and also worked at Aurizon, IBM, Symantec, the Department of Defence and the Australian National University.

“I’ll be focusing on ensuring each and every offensive security engagement Tesserent runs delivers that maximum value for our clients, no matter their size, industry, or where they currently are on their security journey," Barnes said.

Tang joins Tesserent from IT services company CGI, where he was vice president and chief technology officer for cybersecurity.

He also previously worked at EY, HPE, Verizon Enterprise Solutions, RSA and ManageSoft in various technical and cybersecurity roles.

“I am like a kid in a lolly shop! My team and colleagues deliver a full suite of impactful cyber services to our clients," Tang said.

“Enabling the best and the brightest to drive delivery excellence and revenue growth will be my focus in the coming months,” he added.

Tesserent is currently being acquired by French defence and technology giant Thales, for $176 million.