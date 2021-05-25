Tesserent tapped to resell Claroty OT security solutions

ASX-listed Tesserent has formed a non-exclusive reseller partnership with industrial cybersecurity vendor Claroty.

Tesserent said the agreement will provide its customers’ access to solutions for protecting critical systems from threats and downtime while improving productivity with insights into industrial assets.

Tesserent co-chief executive Kurt Hansen said the Claroty capability will be delivered by its analytics practice Rivium, which currently provides security monitoring and threat intelligence with Splunk.

“We are delighted to add Claroty to Rivium’s portfolio, deepening our capabilities in the OT sector and providing enhanced opportunities for both new and existing customers in Australia and New Zealand,” he said.

“Claroty provides the leading industrial cybersecurity platform driving visibility, continuity and resiliency in the industrial economy. Additionally, Claroty’s seamless integration with Splunk enables our team of consultants to broaden their capabilities with this new toolset.”

The Claroty Platform provides visibility for operational technology (OT), Internet of Things (IoT), and industrial IoT (IIoT) assets on enterprise networks as well as threat detection and response.

“Powered by its Continuous Threat Detection (CTD) and Secure Remote Access (SRA) solutions, the Claroty Platform further enhances our strong portfolio by providing a full range of industrial cybersecurity controls that connect seamlessly with customers’ existing infrastructure. These technologies will enable Tesserent and Rivium to broaden our OT and Smart Cities cybersecurity services and provide world-class security monitoring and threat detection services,” Hansen added.

Commenting on the announcement, Claroty APJ channels and alliances head Nick Nindra said, “The industrial economy requires a strong ecosystem of partners in order to secure, detect, and manage assets in critical infrastructure environments. We are delighted to partner with Tesserent, Australia’s largest ASX-listed cybersecurity company, who will be pivotal to our success in bringing our strong capabilities in OT visibility, threat detection, risk and vulnerability management, and secure remote access to Australian and New Zealand customers.

“Tesserent’s Rivium team are experts in cyber analytics, machine generated data analysis and threat intelligence. Working together we will protect our mutual customers from attacks on their industrial environments and deliver effective, high-value solutions and services that address their industrial cybersecurity needs.”

Rivium has developed capabilities in security monitoring and threat detection with various Splunk solutions.

The integration between Claroty and Splunk extracts OT baselines, events, and alerts identified by Claroty CTD and populates them within Splunk Enterprise Security (ES), the company explained.

This allows customers to gain unified visibility across an IT and OT portfolio, manage alerts from a single viewpoint within Splunk ES, and extend existing SOC workflows and capabilities into OT.