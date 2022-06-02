Tesserent, The Missing Link score Proofpoint partner awards

Email security vendor Proofpoint has honoured Aussie partners Missing Link and Tesserent at the company’s inaugural Asia Pacific partner summit.

Sydney-based managed security services provider (MSSP) The Missing Link took home Proofpoint’s award for both ‘most accredited partner of the year’ and ‘managed partner with highest net annual recurring revenue’. 

ASX-listed MSSP Tesserent took home Proofpoint’s award for ‘managed partner with most new logos’. 

Proofpoint senior vice president of APJ Alex Lei said channel partners came together at the virtual event and reflected on a year of success in the region in light of increasing market demand for solutions to mitigate cyber risks.

“Over the last two years, the move to the cloud and accelerated digital transformation has expanded the attack surface for enterprises, and with it, the need for organisations to partner with trusted cybersecurity vendors.

“Proofpoint is committed to its 100 percent channel go-to-market strategy, and we’re excited to recognise our partners who have demonstrated excellence in keeping organisations secure when they need it most, with Proofpoint’s people-centric approach to cybersecurity.”

Proofpoint senior director of APJ channel sales Johann Ramchandra said “Today, cybercriminals increasingly target people within organisations rather than systems or infrastructure.”

“This requires a mind shift from IT security teams to take a people-centric approach to cybersecurity to combat threats effectively.

“Proofpoint integrates a people-centric view into its security platform to easily identify vulnerable users. This tailored approach allows our Partners to deliver best-in-class protection to address the needs of enterprises that are facing a fast-evolving threat landscape.”

Last month Proofpoint announced plans to beef up its channel team and spend 50 percent more on channel marketing in 2022. The company said that 90 percent of its revenue came from the channel. 

