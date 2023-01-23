TfNSW seeks IT feedback for Opal Next Generation development

Transport for NSW (TfNSW) is seeking input and feedback from IT service delivery companies to help inform and shape the way the next generation of the NSW opal ticketing system can be procured, developed and delivered.

Launched in 2012, the Opal network now includes train, metro, bus, ferry and light rail services in Sydney, the Blue Mountains, Central Coast, Hunter, Illawarra and Southern Highlands.

In June 2022, TfNSW announced Opal next Generation (ONG) with a $567.9 million investment in upgrades to the Opal system funded through the 2022-23 NSW Budget.

The proposed system would mean travellers are able to put their Opal cards on their smartphone digital wallets.

TfNSW are conducting a market sounding process, looking to engage with local and international organisations with relevant expertise and experience in account-based ticketing systems and gain relevant feedback.

These organisations should have experience in the development, implementation and integration of a ticketing system or software and hardware products for an operating transit network.

TfNSW said they also need experience in the management of large-scale systems integration projects.

As part of the ONG Program TfNSW are also seeking replacement of hardware and systems to better meet the current and future needs of customers, such as providing greater fare personalisation and payment options.

This market sounding process will close on Wednesday 25 January 2023.

The process will involve an industry briefing by TfNSW which will provide an overview of the ONG Program and an outline of upcoming opportunities.

It will also include an opportunity for organisations with relevant experience to provide input to TfNSW by responding to the questionnaire.