Thales $176 million Tesserent purchase a done deal

By on
Thales $176 million Tesserent purchase a done deal

The A$176 million acquisition of Tesserent by global defence and technology company Thales is now complete, following shareholder and regulatory approvals.

ASX-listed Tesserent had a turnover of $185 million in 2022, and has over 500 employees in nine offices in Australia and New Zealand.

With the acquisition of Imperva for US$3.6 billion this year, Thales expects taking its cybersecurity business "to the next level" with revenue next year reaching A$4 billion, with Tesserent's contribution added.

Thales said its offers three families of cybersecurity products and services: global security products for broader cloud protection and licensing, including identity, data security and application security.

Sovereign protection products such as encryptors and sensors to protect government and institutional critical information systems are also part of Thales' offerings.

The company also has a suite of cybersecurity services around the Cybels solution portfolio that includes threat and risk evaluation, training, simluation, detection and response, as well as integration.

Thales said Tesserent is part of the latter family of cybersecurity services.

“The marriage of Thales and Tesserent creates a sovereign cyber security provider like no other because it links Thales as a trusted partner with government with Tesserent’s outstanding capability in cyber, especially in the defence, security and critical infrastructure sectors," Thales chief executive for Australia and New Zealand, Jeff Connolly, said.

"We will be very well positioned to help Government achieve its ambition of Australia being one of the most cyber-secure countries by 2030," he added.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © CRN Australia. All rights reserved.
Tags:
government security tesserent thales

Partner Content

Opportunity in the ANZ market for UCaaS with Zoom and Tradewinds
Opportunity in the ANZ market for UCaaS with Zoom and Tradewinds
LastPass Empowers Partners in the Fight Against Compromised Credentials
LastPass Empowers Partners in the Fight Against Compromised Credentials
As transformation accelerates, sustainability has never been more important
As transformation accelerates, sustainability has never been more important
HP: supporting the hybrid workforce with more sustainable printers
HP: supporting the hybrid workforce with more sustainable printers
Sustainable solutions for the New Energy Landscape
Sustainable solutions for the New Energy Landscape

Sponsored Whitepapers

As transformation accelerates, sustainability has never been more important
As transformation accelerates, sustainability has never been more important
Sustainability in the IT Channel: Electricity 4.0 Strategy 2025
Sustainability in the IT Channel: Electricity 4.0 Strategy 2025
Opportunity in the ANZ market for UCaaS with Zoom and Tradewinds
Opportunity in the ANZ market for UCaaS with Zoom and Tradewinds
ArrowSphere: The cloud delivery and management platform for powering digital growth
ArrowSphere: The cloud delivery and management platform for powering digital growth
Wasabi Focuses On Just One Thing: Providing the Best Cloud Storage Solution in the World
Wasabi Focuses On Just One Thing: Providing the Best Cloud Storage Solution in the World

Most Read Articles

Govt to remove Privacy Act exemption for small businesses

Govt to remove Privacy Act exemption for small businesses
CrowdStrike's next big opportunity is more about IT than security

CrowdStrike's next big opportunity is more about IT than security
More than 30 channel partners signed to Australia's World of Workflows

More than 30 channel partners signed to Australia's World of Workflows
Tecala acquires intelligent automation group rapidMATION

Tecala acquires intelligent automation group rapidMATION

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?