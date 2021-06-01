Thales Australia taps ISVs, resellers to launch sovereign cloud solution

Thales Australia has tapped managed service provider Myriad Technologies, ISVs ArchTIS and FortifyEdge and Microsoft to launch a new sovereign cloud service for the Australian Defence Force.

Called Nexium Defence Cloud Edge (NDC Edge), it provides a secure Tactical cloud computing capability at the edge of the battlespace.

NDC Edge is built on Azure Stack technology and includes ArchTIS’ Kojensi platform to provide sovereign technology for highly secure sensitive/classified information collaboration and sharing.

Brisbane-based Myriad will provide data fabric capabilities via its S2IX platform, while FortifyEdge will provide edge computing and tiny machine learning.

“NDC Edge delivers capability advantage across all domains from the headquarters to the tactical level,” Thales Australia chief executive Chris Jenkins said.

“The targeted capabilities are more agile in their deployment, more interoperable in their use and deliver a more decisive impact on the battlefield.”

Myriad Technologies strategic partner manager Perry Smith said, “Myriad Technologies and S2IX are proud to play a major part in delivering a new world class C4ISR capability in partnership with Thales. Our product delivers the data fabric capabilities for the Thales Nexium Combat Cloud platform”.

“S2IX was born and bred in the battlespace. Developed over 10-plus years while supporting military activities here in Australia and driving innovation in the way defence operates on a global scale.”

ArchTIS managing director Daniel Lai said, “ArchTIS is committed to providing innovative, ready to deploy solutions that are accredited to safeguard sensitive and classified information access and sharing.

“We are excited to partner with Thales as part of the Nexium Cloud EDGE solution to bring secure, compartmentalised collaboration anywhere—from the war room to the tactical edge.”