Thales buys security vendor Imperva for US$3.6 billion

By on
Thales buys security vendor Imperva for US$3.6 billion

Cybersecurity vendor Imperva, which recently launched a revamped channel program, has reached an agreement to be acquired by defence and aerospace company Thales for US$3.6 billion.

The California-based company is being sold by its private equity owner, Thoma Bravo.

Thales said that it will add about US$500 million in revenue and “significantly expand its data and application security offering.”

The acquisition is expected to close “by the beginning of 2024,” Thales said.

A longtime player in application security categories such as web application firewall and DDoS protection, Imperva has expanded in recent years into emerging segments of the market, such as API security, while also bringing a growing focus on other related categories such as data security.

Many customers are now looking to Imperva channel partners to deliver services around the vendor’s offerings, including in areas such as API security and data security that require a high degree of expertise, Micheal McCollough, global vice president of strategic growth and channel at Imperva, said in a recent interview with CRN.

In June, the company unveiled the Imperva Accelerate Partner Program with a major focus on offering partners more flexibility around choosing a go-to-market strategy with the vendor, as well as on delivering improved predictability around profits.

“What we built is a program that lets the partner choose [what] they want to focus on,” McCollough told CRN.

“And we’ve made sure we have the right requirements — and the right incentives and rewards — to support those motions.”

 

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © 2018 The Channel Company, LLC. All rights reserved.
Tags:
imperva security thales

Partner Content

How to implement effective Essential Eight risk mitigation in a hostile cyberthreat environment
How to implement effective Essential Eight risk mitigation in a hostile cyberthreat environment
Bringing the cyber security lessons of 2022 into 2023
Bringing the cyber security lessons of 2022 into 2023
Corp IT takes walk in the cloud with Pax8
Corp IT takes walk in the cloud with Pax8
A large number of companies are moving to the cloud
A large number of companies are moving to the cloud
How to record & analyse Microsoft Teams communications to minimise the risk of regulatory breaches
How to record & analyse Microsoft Teams communications to minimise the risk of regulatory breaches

Sponsored Whitepapers

As transformation accelerates, sustainability has never been more important
As transformation accelerates, sustainability has never been more important
Sustainability in the IT Channel: Electricity 4.0 Strategy 2023
Sustainability in the IT Channel: Electricity 4.0 Strategy 2023
Opportunity in the ANZ market for UCaaS with Zoom and Tradewinds
Opportunity in the ANZ market for UCaaS with Zoom and Tradewinds
How can partners develop sustainability strategies? A Canalys ebook for Schneider Electric
How can partners develop sustainability strategies? A Canalys ebook for Schneider Electric
ArrowSphere: The cloud delivery and management platform for powering digital growth
ArrowSphere: The cloud delivery and management platform for powering digital growth

Most Read Articles

SAP unveils new sovereign cloud capabilities, creating 70 jobs

SAP unveils new sovereign cloud capabilities, creating 70 jobs
The biggest security news from Microsoft Inspire 2023

The biggest security news from Microsoft Inspire 2023
Microsoft to offer free security products after criticism

Microsoft to offer free security products after criticism
6pillars.ai names Paul Tompkins as CGO

6pillars.ai names Paul Tompkins as CGO

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?