Thales buys security vendor Imperva for US$3.6 billion

Cybersecurity vendor Imperva, which recently launched a revamped channel program, has reached an agreement to be acquired by defence and aerospace company Thales for US$3.6 billion.

The California-based company is being sold by its private equity owner, Thoma Bravo.

Thales said that it will add about US$500 million in revenue and “significantly expand its data and application security offering.”

The acquisition is expected to close “by the beginning of 2024,” Thales said.

A longtime player in application security categories such as web application firewall and DDoS protection, Imperva has expanded in recent years into emerging segments of the market, such as API security, while also bringing a growing focus on other related categories such as data security.

Many customers are now looking to Imperva channel partners to deliver services around the vendor’s offerings, including in areas such as API security and data security that require a high degree of expertise, Micheal McCollough, global vice president of strategic growth and channel at Imperva, said in a recent interview with CRN.

In June, the company unveiled the Imperva Accelerate Partner Program with a major focus on offering partners more flexibility around choosing a go-to-market strategy with the vendor, as well as on delivering improved predictability around profits.

“What we built is a program that lets the partner choose [what] they want to focus on,” McCollough told CRN.

“And we’ve made sure we have the right requirements — and the right incentives and rewards — to support those motions.”