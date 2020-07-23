The 2020 CRN Impact Awards finalists revealed!

CRN is pleased to announce the finalists for the 2020 CRN Impact Awards, which span 11 categories charting success in business transformation, empowering deployments of networking solutions, infrastructure, new software, security architectures and more.

Formal judging to determine the winners is now underway, with a panel of industry experts selected by CRN pouring over the finalist entries now.

The CRN Impact Awards celebrate the technology providers delivering outcomes for customer organisations and building Australia’s innovation economy for the future.

There are seven 'Project' categories which celebrate channel partners delivering technology projects for Australian customers. Three 'Innovation' categories recognise technology companies that have commercialised their intellectual property. The 'Distribution Performance' category highlights IT distributors going above and beyond to help service their market and customers.

The winners will be revealed during a special digital Impact Awards event at the end of August.

Without further ado, the finalists are:

Business Transformation:

DIUS

Kiandra IT

Lucid IT

Nexon Asia Pacific

OBT

Rubicon Red

Solentive Systems

Tquila ANZ

Modernising Infrastructure:

Idea 11

Kaine Mathrick Tech (KMT)

Syntech

The Missing Link

Versent

Trusted Systems:

CEVO

Cyber Risk

InfoTrust

OBT

ROWE Consulting

Customer Experience:

Antares Solutions

ASG Group

Idea 11

Transpire

Versent

Network Evolution:

ICT Networks

Nexon Asia Pacific

Orion Satellite Systems

Channel Collaboration:

ArchITect Consulting & Infoxchange

Orkestra & Tasmanet

Tquila ANZ & Telstra

Workforce Empowerment:

Calibre One

OBT

Tigerspike

Distribution Performance:

Arrow ECS ANZ

Ingram Micro Cloud

Mia Distribution

Emerging Innovation:

DIUS Datarock

Gluh

MeldCX

Exporting Innovation:

CIM

Donesafe

Webscale KeyPay

Platform Innovator:

Access4

Modis

We would like to thank all the IT solution providers, resellers, MSSPs, disties, consultants and other channel partners who placed an entry in what was a challenging first six months of the year.

CRN looks forward to sharing the successes and stories of these projects with you when the 2020 CRN Impact Awards hits your screens in late August.

For more information on the CRN Impact Awards process, visit the Impact Awards hub.