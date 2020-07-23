The 2020 CRN Impact Awards finalists revealed!

CRN is pleased to announce the finalists for the 2020 CRN Impact Awards, which span 11 categories charting success in business transformation, empowering deployments of networking solutions, infrastructure, new software, security architectures and more.
Formal judging to determine the winners is now underway, with a panel of industry experts selected by CRN pouring over the finalist entries now.
The CRN Impact Awards celebrate the technology providers delivering outcomes for customer organisations and building Australia’s innovation economy for the future.
There are seven 'Project' categories which celebrate channel partners delivering technology projects for Australian customers. Three 'Innovation' categories recognise technology companies that have commercialised their intellectual property. The 'Distribution Performance' category highlights IT distributors going above and beyond to help service their market and customers.
The winners will be revealed during a special digital Impact Awards event at the end of August.
Without further ado, the finalists are:
Business Transformation:
- DIUS
- Kiandra IT
- Lucid IT
- Nexon Asia Pacific
- OBT
- Rubicon Red
- Solentive Systems
- Tquila ANZ
Modernising Infrastructure:
- Idea 11
- Kaine Mathrick Tech (KMT)
- Syntech
- The Missing Link
- Versent
Trusted Systems:
- CEVO
- Cyber Risk
- InfoTrust
- OBT
- ROWE Consulting
Customer Experience:
- Antares Solutions
- ASG Group
- Idea 11
- Transpire
- Versent
Network Evolution:
- ICT Networks
- Nexon Asia Pacific
- Orion Satellite Systems
Channel Collaboration:
- ArchITect Consulting & Infoxchange
- Orkestra & Tasmanet
- Tquila ANZ & Telstra
Workforce Empowerment:
- Calibre One
- OBT
- Tigerspike
Distribution Performance:
- Arrow ECS ANZ
- Ingram Micro Cloud
- Mia Distribution
Emerging Innovation:
- DIUS Datarock
- Gluh
- MeldCX
Exporting Innovation:
- CIM
- Donesafe
- Webscale KeyPay
Platform Innovator:
- Access4
- Modis
We would like to thank all the IT solution providers, resellers, MSSPs, disties, consultants and other channel partners who placed an entry in what was a challenging first six months of the year.
CRN looks forward to sharing the successes and stories of these projects with you when the 2020 CRN Impact Awards hits your screens in late August.
For more information on the CRN Impact Awards process, visit the Impact Awards hub.