The countdown for CRN Fast50 entries is on – meet the club you could be joining

The countdown is on to nominate your business for a place in the CRN Fast50, Australia’s fastest growing IT channel partners, with entries closing 5pm on September 8.

In a sea of industry awards, the CRN Fast50 recognises the numbers, giving systems integrators, consultants, managed service providers, resellers, analytics firms and other IT and digital partners recognition for revenue growth in FY22-23 compared to the previous financial year.

Macquarie Bank is the naming rights sponsor of the 2023 Fast50, and the Platinum sponsors are HPE, Dicker Data and Kaseya.

This year's Fast50 companies will be announced at the gala awards dinner and ceremony on November 22 at the 5-Star Four Seasons Hotel Sydney, with the highest-ranking businesses invited on stage.

Their success will be covered in the Fast50 report and profiles of high-ranking Fast50 businesses.

We will also invite selected Fast50 companies to be featured in a new CRN thought leadership series.

Each year, the Fast50 provides a snapshot of evolving drivers of revenue in Australia’s IT industry.

The 2022 CRN Fast50 group ranges from an 11-person team in regional NSW covering thousands of square Km by car for face-to-face meetings with clients, to an analytics firm that helped a major airport deal try and cope with the influx of people we saw after lockdowns ended.

The group includes firms with revenues as high as $126 million and as small as $3 million.

Their customers were large and small, in education, transport, law, state and local government, finance, the not-for-profit sector and myriad other fields.

Some grew by adding new practices. Some grew with the help of teams in South East Asia. Others grew by partnering with fellow IT channel partners.

The one thing they had in common was enviable sales growth.

MSPs large and small earned a place in the Fast50 last year. They include Virtual IT Group, the largest privately held MSP in Australia, which took in $38.3 million dollars in FY21-22.

Tamworth-based MSP Toim Technology punched above its weight to nearly triple its sales to $3 million dollars.

Cloud specialists also made their name. Melbourne-headquartered AWS advanced consulting partner Cevo more than doubled its revenue.

Cloud specialist and Microsoft partner Arinco continued its winning streak in part due to the introduction of a new managed services capability.

Queensland-based AWS and Microsoft partner TechConnect reported 71 percent revenue growth to $21.1 million.

Security is increasingly part and parcel of Fast50 firms’ activities. The current club includes Perth-headquartered cybersecurity specialist CSO Group, which ranked in the top 10 with 124 percent grows to $27.8 million.

We have also seen the continued emergence of Fast50 players operating “above the plumbing”.

They include Mantel Group’s businesses, which include firms specialising in data and analytics.

Data and analytics specialist Bi3 Technologies doubled its revenue to earn its Fast50 place.

Salesforce and Mulesoft partners Mav3rik and J4RVIS reported strong revenue growth, as did Melbourne-headquartered Salesforce partner Etica Digital.

