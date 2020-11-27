The CRN Fast50 2020 revealed!

The CRN Fast50 2020 top ten have been revealed in a special presentation capping a week in which we toasted the fastest growing IT companies of 2020.

Our special coverage consists of a full presentation featuring interviews with each of the top ten. We also have individual pages for each of our Fast50 and a series of special awards given to Australian IT’s top talent.

This year has been a tumultuous time for Australian IT providers but we have seen their resilience and ingenuity bring them through a tough economic period.

Now in its 12th year, the CRN Fast50 recognises the fastest-growing companies in the Australian IT channel, based on year-on-year revenue growth. Over the twelve-year history of the awards, we have seen engagement grow with the channel and over the last few years IT providers have been holding parties to celebrate their success.

The 2020 CRN Fast50 companies have proven that hard work and customer obsession will yield great results no matter the circumstances. This year we have seen total growth percentages in excess of last year and a swathe of first-time entrants. From traditional resellers to specialists and boutique consultancies, the CRN Fast50 for 2020 demonstrates the diversity in the Australian IT industry.

These companies come from all across the country and have worked with customers from almost every industry driving Australia’s economic recovery by bringing solutions which drive down cost and complexity.

So join us to cap a week of celebrating the very best of the Australian IT channel in 2020. All the winners have now been revealed so strap in and don’t forget to follow along on social media with the hashtag #Fast50.