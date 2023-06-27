The Emerging Innovator Finalists in the 2023 CRN Impact Awards

The finalists for the Emerging Innovator Award, sponsored by NEXTDC, showcase Australian software start-ups or other emerging technology firms that have developed their own intellectual property and successfully commercialised it.

The three finalists in this category include Octopusbot, MyCISO and NEXTGEN oSpace.

Octopusbot provides data intelligence powered by AI to empower customers in the grain market to make data-driven decisions, by providing forecasts and market insights to tackle price volatility. The solution analyses data from thousands of sources enabling growers, traders and buyers to optimise resource usage, plan strategically and boost profits.

MyCISO is a SaaS platform which equips IT leaders with the skills, workflow, information and reports to assess, improve and manage a comprehensive security uplift program aligned to a framework such as NIST or ISO27001. MyCISO has created a new “Office of the CISO” software category to organise and manage cyber checklist obligations for security leaders.

NEXTGEN oSpace provides data intelligence, demand generation, account-based marketing, sales augmentation and execution, for vendors and their partners to drive business opportunities and grow their presence in the local market. The solution relies on advanced regression models to optimise lead generation and predict program outcomes. This enables oSpace to uncover patterns and trends to target the right prospects and maximise conversion rates.

The Emerging Innovator winner will be announced at the CRN Impact Awards gala dinner on Thursday 24th August, on the final night of the CRN Pipeline conference at the Sheraton Grand Mirage on the Gold Coast.

