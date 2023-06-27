The Emerging Innovator Finalists in the 2023 CRN Impact Awards

By on
The Emerging Innovator Finalists in the 2023 CRN Impact Awards

The finalists for the Emerging Innovator Award, sponsored by NEXTDC, showcase Australian software start-ups or other emerging technology firms that have developed their own intellectual property and successfully commercialised it.

The three finalists in this category include Octopusbot, MyCISO and NEXTGEN oSpace.

  • Octopusbot provides data intelligence powered by AI to empower customers in the grain market to make data-driven decisions, by providing forecasts and market insights to tackle price volatility. The solution analyses data from thousands of sources enabling growers, traders and buyers to optimise resource usage, plan strategically and boost profits.
  • MyCISO is a SaaS platform which equips IT leaders with the skills, workflow, information and reports to assess, improve and manage a comprehensive security uplift program aligned to a framework such as NIST or ISO27001. MyCISO has created a new “Office of the CISO” software category to organise and manage cyber checklist obligations for security leaders.
  • NEXTGEN oSpace provides data intelligence, demand generation, account-based marketing, sales augmentation and execution, for vendors and their partners to drive business opportunities and grow their presence in the local market. The solution relies on advanced regression models to optimise lead generation and predict program outcomes. This enables oSpace to uncover patterns and trends to target the right prospects and maximise conversion rates.

The Emerging Innovator winner will be announced at the CRN Impact Awards gala dinner on Thursday 24th August, on the final night of the CRN Pipeline conference at the Sheraton Grand Mirage on the Gold Coast.

See the winners of the 2022 CRN Impact Awards on stage last year.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © CRN Australia. All rights reserved.
Tags:
myciso nextgen ospace octopusbot strategy

Partner Content

AusCERT focuses on preventative action, lifting the knowledge of communities
AusCERT focuses on preventative action, lifting the knowledge of communities
2023 CRN Kickstarter Report
2023 CRN Kickstarter Report
Securing, automating the edge are Australian MSPs’ key priorities this year
Securing, automating the edge are Australian MSPs’ key priorities this year
How to give home and remote workers an equal voice in hybrid meetings
How to give home and remote workers an equal voice in hybrid meetings
Corp IT takes walk in the cloud with Pax8
Corp IT takes walk in the cloud with Pax8

Sponsored Whitepapers

How can partners develop sustainability strategies? A Canalys ebook for Schneider Electric
How can partners develop sustainability strategies? A Canalys ebook for Schneider Electric
ArrowSphere: The cloud delivery and management platform for powering digital growth
ArrowSphere: The cloud delivery and management platform for powering digital growth
Wasabi Focuses On Just One Thing: Providing the Best Cloud Storage Solution in the World
Wasabi Focuses On Just One Thing: Providing the Best Cloud Storage Solution in the World
How vulnerability scans identify & protect against cyberthreats before criminals locate them
How vulnerability scans identify & protect against cyberthreats before criminals locate them
Monitoring & automation: A primer for MSPs
Monitoring & automation: A primer for MSPs

Most Read Articles

Lendlease signs multi-year deal with Optus

Lendlease signs multi-year deal with Optus
Meet the Business Transformation Finalists in the 2023 CRN Impact Awards

Meet the Business Transformation Finalists in the 2023 CRN Impact Awards
SmartPay investigates data breach

SmartPay investigates data breach
Accenture posts disappointing forecast

Accenture posts disappointing forecast

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?