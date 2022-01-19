The Great Resignation is everywhere, except in the statistics

By on
The Great Resignation is everywhere, except in the statistics

Last year websites, newspapers and business magazines were bombarding us with stories about the Great Resignation. COVID and a generalised pandemic ennui would send us all rushing for the exit after a collective life-reassessment.

The problem however is that the Great Resignation is everywhere but in the statistics.

According to Bob Olivier, director of HRO2 Research who has studied the numbers, "The simple conclusion remains that there is still no authoritative data to suggest that the Great Resignation either has occurred or is about to occur in Australia."

The latest figures from the Australian Bureau of Statistics reveal the resignation rate through last year remained remarkably stable, at least in terms of the reasons businesses give the ABS for why they have vacancies.

Indeed, as the chart demonstrates, resignations and replacements were higher in the February numbers than in the November results.

And this is not just an Australian experience. The Economist looked for evidence at the end of last year and came to the same conclusion.

What is less in dispute is that there are pockets of extreme stress in the employment market, especially with regards to technology roles.

As Bridget Gray wrote in a column for Digital Nation Australia in November, "We are seeing salary uplifts of between 20 per cent – 30 per cent and upwards in these demand tech and digital skill job families. Although not commonplace, we have also seen relatively early-career technologists in areas like development and cloud being offered 50 per cent increases and sign ons."

LIkewise, a survey of senior executives across APAC by investment business Northridge Partners in December reported that "Technology employment markets were already strong in late 2019, with the arrival of COVID-19 creating a perfect storm. Borders closed, stymieing skilled migration, as employees switched to working from home — loosening the cultural ties that bind them to their companies — and, most importantly, digitalisation massively accelerated."

According to Northridge Partners, "That, in turn, drove unprecedented demand for specific tech skill sets that remains unfulfilled today and is creating headaches in HR departments the world over."

Apparently though, simply having jobs on offer and a cheque book to wave at candidates is not a guarantee they will jump.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
© Digital Nation
Tags:
great resignation strategy wfh

Partner Content

Three ways you can give CISOs peace of mind about remote work
Three ways you can give CISOs peace of mind about remote work
Making modern data continuity a simple value-add for the channel
Making modern data continuity a simple value-add for the channel
5 important defences your customers need to stop ransomware
5 important defences your customers need to stop ransomware
Embedded BI sales opportunities look set to heat up
Embedded BI sales opportunities look set to heat up
Consider these factors when assessing your cybersecurity vendor
Consider these factors when assessing your cybersecurity vendor

Sponsored Whitepapers

How to put your infrastructure into overdrive
How to put your infrastructure into overdrive
MSPs: Stack your solutions
MSPs: Stack your solutions
Learn 6 key ways to drive success in FY22
Learn 6 key ways to drive success in FY22
Grow your software revenue by selling these 5 affordable, essential tools for the modern workplace
Grow your software revenue by selling these 5 affordable, essential tools for the modern workplace
Grabbing the hybrid cloud opportunity with Lenovo and Azure Services
Grabbing the hybrid cloud opportunity with Lenovo and Azure Services

Most Read Articles

Kyndryl named 'certified strategic' cloud service provider for Govt

Kyndryl named 'certified strategic' cloud service provider for Govt
Brennan IT acquires Clade Solutions

Brennan IT acquires Clade Solutions
Gartner: 12 top strategic technology trends for 2022

Gartner: 12 top strategic technology trends for 2022
Sophos' Jon Fox jumps to CrowdStrike

Sophos' Jon Fox jumps to CrowdStrike

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?