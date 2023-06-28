The Trusted Systems Finalists in the 2023 CRN Impact Awards

The finalists for the Trusted Systems Award, sponsored by NEXTDC, showcase projects that improve resilience through efforts to protect customer assets and data, their transactions, enhance security, ensure business continuity or boost organisations' ability to recover from a disaster.

The six finalists in this category include Ericom, Platform 24, Platinum Technology, Logicalis Australia, Slipstream, and S5 Technology Group.

Ericom supported St John Ambulance Victoria in meeting the Government’s recommended Essential 8 cyber security standards. The biggest ROI from the project came from slashing the cost of the Multiprotocol Label Switching (MPLS) private internet network by 40 percent over 3 years.

Platform 24 worked with Fifth Dimension Consulting to achieve compliance with ISO27001, necessary for their ASX 200 clients’ security audits. Certification was granted in December 2022 and Fifth Dimension has grown its staff by 25 percent as a result of this attainment. Fifth Dimension are now one of only five market research companies in Australia to achieve ISO27001 accreditation.

Platinum Technology worked with RIVERLINK Disability Services, delivering a comprehensive audit which resulted in the identification of 10 critical risk areas that needed immediate attention. The consequent implementation of necessary changes allows Riverlink to reap the benefits of enhanced IT redundancy, bolstered security, and an elevated customer experience.

Logicalis Australia supported Anglicare Victoria to implement an end-to-end security solution for mobile devices. The project hit all its milestones in 2022 to get the Anglicare Victoria team to enrol their devices and provide the security access needed to join the program. At last count in March 2023, more than 1,800 devices in total had been enrolled and onboarded.

Slipstream helped FraudWatch to achieve its SOC 2 Certification using a lightweight vulnerability management agent that was deployed to 54 servers in only a week. This deployment allowed FraudWatch to maintain 100% uptime and coverage for its end customers.

S5 Technology Group helped in the consolidation of three separate municipal councils and a water authority, that were merged to form MidCoast Council. MidCoast were the first Australian customer to enter into the Check Point Infinity Total Protection Agreement which gave MidCoast significant cost savings and the ability to pivot their requirements throughout the deployment.

The Trusted Systems winner will be announced at the CRN Impact Awards gala dinner on Thursday 24th August, on the final night of the CRN Pipeline conference at the Sheraton Grand Mirage on the Gold Coast.

