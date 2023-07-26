Thinxtra co-founder Tugberk Bekri returns to IoT firm

By on
Thinxtra co-founder Tugberk Bekri returns to IoT firm
Tugberk Bekri (Thinxtra)

IoT specialist Thinxtra has named Tugberk Bekri as technology and operations director to bolster its leadership team.

Bekri, who was one of the company’s original founders, returns after an almost three-year stint away at Optus.

As technology and operations director, Bekri will lead Thinxtra’s operations, services, presales, solution delivery and customer support teams.

He is also tasked with helping the 0G network expansion as part of his role.

Bekri was part of the Thinxtra founding team as a director from 2015 to August 2020, leading a team of engineers that designed the company’s backhaul network, network management system (NMS) and Network Operations Center (NOC), among others.

While at Thinxtra, he also joined the company’s vendor partner Sigfox from 2019 to 2020 as its client solutions and success leader for its EMEA region.

He later worked at Optus as a senior technical specialist, managing and supporting the telco’s IoT solution offerings, and later became a solution architect in 2022.

Prior to co-founding Thinxtra, Bekri also worked at NetComm Wireless from 2015 to 2016 and Optus from 2012 to 2014. He also worked at Alcatel-Lucent Turkey, Turk Telecom, Sisecam and Dogus University prior to moving to Australia.

Bekri's appointment comes after Thinxtra announced that it had raised $5 million ahead of going public, in June this year.

Thinxtra co-founder Loïc Barancourt left the company in July last year, moving to IoT service provider Unabiz, taking on the position of chief commercial officer.

 

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © CRN Australia. All rights reserved.
Tags:
optus telco thinxtra tugberk bekri

Partner Content

AI to fuel growth for small to medium businesses that address employee concerns
AI to fuel growth for small to medium businesses that address employee concerns
How to implement effective Essential Eight risk mitigation in a hostile cyberthreat environment
How to implement effective Essential Eight risk mitigation in a hostile cyberthreat environment
Microsoft MSP Falco soars with Dicker Data's wind beneath its wings
Microsoft MSP Falco soars with Dicker Data's wind beneath its wings
Bringing the cyber security lessons of 2022 into 2023
Bringing the cyber security lessons of 2022 into 2023
Why an onshore security cloud gives your MSP business an edge
Why an onshore security cloud gives your MSP business an edge

Sponsored Whitepapers

As transformation accelerates, sustainability has never been more important
As transformation accelerates, sustainability has never been more important
Sustainability in the IT Channel: Electricity 4.0 Strategy 2023
Sustainability in the IT Channel: Electricity 4.0 Strategy 2023
Opportunity in the ANZ market for UCaaS with Zoom and Tradewinds
Opportunity in the ANZ market for UCaaS with Zoom and Tradewinds
How can partners develop sustainability strategies? A Canalys ebook for Schneider Electric
How can partners develop sustainability strategies? A Canalys ebook for Schneider Electric
ArrowSphere: The cloud delivery and management platform for powering digital growth
ArrowSphere: The cloud delivery and management platform for powering digital growth

Most Read Articles

SAP unveils new sovereign cloud capabilities, creating 70 jobs

SAP unveils new sovereign cloud capabilities, creating 70 jobs
The biggest security news from Microsoft Inspire 2023

The biggest security news from Microsoft Inspire 2023
Microsoft to offer free security products after criticism

Microsoft to offer free security products after criticism
6pillars.ai names Paul Tompkins as CGO

6pillars.ai names Paul Tompkins as CGO

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?