Thinxtra looks to grow with IT channel partners

Internet of things (IoT) telco Thinxtra is seeking out new partners in the IT channel to capitalise on IoT growth, following the launch of its inaugural partner program.

The two-tier partner program aims to provide Thinxtra partners with joint strategic business planning, training and enablement workshops to identify and convert IoT opportunities, demand generation and account mapping, sales tools and ongoing pre- and post-sales support.

Thinxtra’s offerings are in the areas of utilities, such meter reading and leak detection, facilities including carbon dioxide and humidity sensors and supply chain, which includes logistics and asset tracking.

As part of the program launch, Thinxtra is expanding its existing partner ecosystem and is now seeking IT companies, which includes value-added resellers (VARs), systems integrators (SIs) and managed services providers (MSPs).

CRN Australia spoke to Thinxtra chief executive officer Nicholas Lambrou about the opportunities for partners in this area and he highlighted the recurring revenue streams and ability to operate in a market sector with minimal market saturation.

“Partners have been core to our business since our foundation, and we have established our inaugural partner program to help them develop a strong massive IoT play with a unique solution so they can capitalise on its upward trajectory, and ultimately boost their competitiveness,” Lambrou said.

“What we’re doing now within Thinxtra is we’re developing productised solutions, where a traditional partner is not looking to pull together a solution of best of breed products – going to a separate manufacturer, separate software platform," Lambrou said.

“We’re able to do that under one roof by pulling together those best of breed products and services, and then obviously leveraging the network that we’ve built across Australia and New Zealand, Hong Kong and Macau,” he continued.

Lambrou said there is significant potential for IoT.

“Despite a slow start, it has reached an inflection point with a limitless upwards trajectory. Amid this growth, amplified by the maturing of Industry 4.0, Thinxtra’s channel strategy is designed to drive the continued diversification of existing channels and foster new business models,” Lambrou said.

The company said that it “will also introduce a distribution channel in the near future.”

Thinxtra is also looking for partners in non-technology organisations in industries including asset management, supply chain and logistics, property and facilities management, utilities and smart cities.

Thinxtra’s customers include Coles, CouriersPlease, CORT Community Housing, Optus, Loscam and Zeplin, which have delivered projects with Thinxtra across asset management and facilities management for organisations in industries including government, commercial and residential property, supply chain and logistics, theft recovery and utilities.

Last year in November, Thinxtra won a competitive tender to provide network connectivity for Coles’ deployment of an IoT-powered track-and-trace system to help cut equipment losses in its poultry supply chain.

The same month, Carineh Grigorian joined Thinxtra as marketing director, marking the completion of Thixtra’s executive leadership team.

Thinxtra, alongside Brisbane software company Zeplin, were engaged by Brisbane daycare the Gap Cubbyhouse Montessori to deploy indoor air quality monitoring devices to measure carbon dioxide levels to mitigate indoor COVID-19 transmission risk in May 2022.

In March, Thinxtra, alongside NZ SaaS for IoT provider Pollin8, delivered an asset tracking solution for NZ glass manufacturer Architectural Glass Products.