Thinxtra names Carineh Grigorian as marketing director

Carineh Grigorian has left Arrow ECS ANZ after 15 years with the company, joining Australian IoT telco Thinxtra as marketing director.

Grigorian will be responsible for evolving Thinxtra’s marketing strategy to support the company’s commercial and channel partnerships across asset management, indoor air quality monitoring and operational technologies.

She is focused on B2B and channel marketing, with 20 years of experience in the IT, real estate and property development, and financial services sectors.

Grigorian joins Thinxtra from Arrow ECS, formerly known as Distribution Central, where she led the company’s marketing operations in ANZ. Working for the distributor from 2007 to 2022, she ran localised strategies including digital, social and content marketing, and vendor product marketing of a large portfolio of technologies.

Grigorian is credited for creating successful channel and marketing programs for Distribution Central, and was part of the leadership team that grew the business from $1.6 million to $313 million in revenue before its acquisition by Arrow in 2016.

Her appointment marks the completion of Thinxtra’s new executive leadership team, according to a statement from the company. That teams includes Thinxtra CEO Nicholas Lambrou, COO and co-founder Sam Sharief, CFO Luke Austin, and sales director Roger Smith.

Lambrou described Carineh as “an exceptional strategic marketer and leader renowned across the technology industry. Her extensive experience working with a wide range of organisations, combined with deep understanding of the IT channel and partner ecosystems, align perfectly with Thinxtra’s roadmap, and will be crucial in our preparations for future growth”.

“IoT is predicted to become an AU$1.87 trillion market this year according to IDC, and we are seeing demand for Massive IoT mature just as quickly as organisations of all sizes look for more cost-effective and efficient ways to make their assets smarter, create healthier environments, and use data to improve decision-making at scale.” he stated.

Grigorian stated that “Thinxtra gives me an opportunity to be part of an innovative and purpose-driven company providing solutions that improve how we live and work, and help create a more sustainable world”.

“As we continue to pioneer massive Internet of Things solutions in this part of the world, my focus is to help realise the massive potential of Thinxtra’s solutions for businesses and communities, and support our growing partner community to be successful with us.”