Thinxtra, Pollin8 deliver IoT tracking to Architectural Glass Products

Kiwi provider of SaaS for IoT Pollin8 and Australian IoT telco Thinxtra have delivered an asset tracking solution for NZ glass manufacturer Architectural Glass Products (AGP).

The solution saw Pollin8 providing IoT tracking devices to attach to AGP’s 1,750 delivery trolleys, which are worth $3,500 each. These both prevent them from getting lost and improve the efficiency with which they can be returned, reducing the company’s carbon footprint. The devices operate on Thinxtra’s 0G Network.

The IoT devices are fixed to every trolley and record location data at all times, including where GPS signals are unavailable. That information is transmitted over Thinxtra’s national low power wide area network (LP WAN) and provided to AGP in real-time through web and mobile applications.

Established in 2019, the manufacturer has a highly automated factory in the Waikato’s Hautapu, on Te Ika-a-Māui, the North Island and one of its selling points is a four-day order-to-delivery period.

“Having Pollin8 and Thinxtra’s joint IoT solution in place from the start has proved central to our ability to deliver this level of service. Rather than resorting to the time-consuming task of counting assets on a map with a basic GPS solution, we have a dashboard and data that inform us which customer has the trolleys and how long they have had them, enabling us to quickly take action to maintain our high service levels,” said AGP’s Gene Sanford.

AGP said it selected the combined IoT solution as it is cost-effective and low maintenance, the devices are quick to install, and the 0G Network allows AGP to connect sensors without needing to invest in communications infrastructure.

Pollin8 CEO Nick Pickering said, “Although GPS based tracking solutions have been available for powered vehicles for decades, IoT has introduced the capability to deliver tracking of non-powered assets using devices with long battery life in an affordable manner and at scale.”

Thinxtra CEO Nicholas Lambrou added, “AGP gained granular visibility over the assets responsible for safely transporting its glass products to a fast-growing network of customers, avoiding unnecessary losses, and maintaining its stringent customer service level agreements.”