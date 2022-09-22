This week's IT channel government news

This week saw more opportunities for channel partners wanting to work with government, notable tender wins, and government cyber securty, auditing and IT skills announcements.

The Australian Cyber Security Centre has inserted new controls into the information security manual (ISM) that demand checks on the “integrity” and “authenticity” of IT purchases, months after US agencies were found to have bought and installed counterfeit networking gear.

Former CSIRO chair David Thodey will lead an “expansive” audit of the federal government’s myGov digital platform which was an election pledge of the new Labor government.

Services Australia is set for a major expansion of its neurodiversity recruitment program with up to 70 new IT and digital roles to be offered, more than double the number of hires made over the program’s entirety. The Aurora neurodiversity program, run in partnership with Specialisterne Australia, had previously placed 33 people with Services Australia since 2020.

Requests for tender

In the Federal Government, There’s still time to score a spot on the digital transformation agency’s new data centre panel. Applications close on 4 October.

The Department of Health and Aged Care has issued a software tender for a test automation solution. It closes on 4 October.

The Department of Defence has put out a request for information regarding a range of cyber capability solutions that may support cyberspace warfare. These include “workforce planning, cyber war training, the cyber-worthiness system, the defence cyber enterprise, the cyber gap Program, international cyber-related engagements, and development of cyber equipment and technologies.” It closes on 30 September.

In South Australia, a tender has been issued to consolidate five systems operated by its business and consumer services agency into a single system, to be called CBSOne. Consumer and Business Services covers the state's consumer protection, business regulation, and births, deaths and marriages register. According to the tender CBS “maintains a vertical application portfolio customised on the requirements of each line of business…This means that CBS operates multiple systems to deal with citizens and businesses who require different services at varying stages in their life."

In NSW, the Department of Communities and Justice is looking to go paperless. The agency has issued a tender for an “eDiary…for rostering decision makers and booking courtrooms to replace the paper diaries and spreadsheets used across all NSW courts and tribunals. It closes on 21 October.

The Department of Regional NSW has issued a tender for the provision of a cloud-based, digital construction management toolkit for local councils to manage construction projects. It closes on 26 October.

Transport NSW Corporate has requested expressions of interest for a plant assessor software solution. It will be used to enable plant inspectors to conduct risk-based assessments. It closes on 10 October 2022.

In Queensland, the Department of Transport and Main Roads has issued a tender for the optimisation of its property software system services. This will include features such as “detailed discovery, analysis, design and development of a solution, data structure and reports.” It closes on the 4 of October.

In Victoria, the Department of Justice and Community Safety has issued a tender to replace the case management system used by The Victorian Institute of Forensic Medicine. The case management system is critical in maintaining the VIFM’s legislated requirement to deliver medical death investigation reports to the Victorian Coroner. It closes on 20 October.

Department of Transport has issued a tender for a two-way radio communication solution to the incident response services of the department. “There is a need to review the existing radio communication channels within the Department of Transport to better improve and streamline existing technologies and processes used by the incident response services.” It closes on 14 October.

Harness Racing Victoria is looking for the right contractor to implement its customer relationship management software. It closes on 7 October.

Channel wins

In the federal government, Lockheed Martin has won a 19-year $1.18 billion contract to run the Southern Positioning Augmentation Network (SouthPAN) for Geoscience Australia., SouthPAN will improve satellite positioning for Australia and New Zealand. The US company’s supply of weapons used in mass civilian deaths did not make the Australian research agency reluctant to form the deal. This includes the 42 children on a school bus in Yemen killed by a Saudi-led coalition using a Lockheed Martin bomb in 2016, according to The Guardian.

South Toowoomba-headquartered Cistech solutions have been awarded a $1.6 million contract by The Department of Climate Change, Energy, the Environment and Water to provide communications devices and accessories. It was won in a “limited tender” due to “extreme urgency or events unforeseen.”

In South Australia, the Department of Education awarded an $8,250 contract to Adelaide-based IT services provider Chamonix IT to conduct an Azure DevOps review.

In West Australia, Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu has been awarded a $1.2 million contract by the Department of Communities to transition it from on-premise applications and software to a cloud-based Microsoft Dynamics 365 Finance and Operations system using a SaaS model.

In NSW, Sydney Metro awarded Helmsman a three-year $2.4 million software contract for consultancy services.

Syscon Justice Systems was awarded a $1.9 million contract with the Department of Communities and Justice to install an "offender management system….utilised to manage offenders both in custody and in the community.”

In the Northern Territory, South Australian headquartered Itron was awarded a three-year $377,300 contract by the Power and Water Corporation to install a system used for the collection, storage and publishing of water and electricity. The previous system “reached the end of its life on 31 December 2021’ and “needs to be replaced urgently”. The new solution will be used be available for use through smartphones and used at all the agency’s centres.

In Tasmania, the Department of Premier and Cabinet awarded Oakham a $249,999 contract to support telephony service improvement projects for the Department of Health, Digital Health Transormation program.

The Department of Justice awarded Futago a $59,923 contract for website development services.

In Victoria, Melbourne-based Notitia has been awarded a $158,400 contract by theVictorian Workcover Authority for the system integration phase of the agency’s Qlik Cloud Implementation.