This week's IT channel government news

It’s been a stressful week at the intersection of IT and government, with the costs of data breaches likely to grow as the government flags increased penalties for failures to protect end-user privacy.

But to lighten the mood, we bring you the bumper crop of government IT tenders and channel wins below!

Requests for tender

In the Federal Government, the Australian Institute of Marine Science has signalled a significant overhaul of its software and hardware infrastructure. It’s seeking “respondents to support the Institute’s digital transformation from custom, ad-hoc systems into custom developed solutions utilising the Microsoft Power Platform environment, and services for ongoing maintenance, support, and ongoing development for systems within that environment.” The tender closes on 18 November.

The Grains Research and Development Corporation is seeking support for “the development, implementation and maintenance of a web-based resource that will supply information on cereal rust resistance genetic resource to the Australian industry.” The tender closes on 7 November.

The Workplace Gender Equality Agency “seeks to create the Agency’s first member-based community platform available online, and in time as an app, that will bring together employers, experts, peak groups and policymakers to collaborate, share experiences and resources, and learn from one another to promote gender equality in Australian workplaces.” Its tender closes on 17 October.

In NSW, Transport NSW is gearup for the brave new world of automated vehicles by launching its “On-Road Connected & Automated Vehicle Bus Trial” for “the Future Transport 2056”. It’s asking for expressions of interest from partners who can help it “understand whether the adoption of emerging technology can improve customer outcomes on the NSW transport network and inform how TfNSW can plan and future-proof for these technologies.” Apply before 30 October.

Transport NSW is also turning to cloud-based AI to manage the detection of potholes. “Current road asset inspection solutions run on 1–5-year cycles and fail to provide up-to-date information. The maintenance planning process is inefficient and costly.” The doing-away of manual inspections of road defects has been in the pipeline for a long time. The agency put $2.9 million into installing sensors under busses in July to gather data on where road cracks are forming. The tender closes on 25 October.

The New South Wales Environment Protection Authority has teamed up with the Queensland Department of Environment and Science to “seek a partner to define, deliver, and manage a best practice waste tracking system.” The solution will use a “nationally consistent” methodology for tracking hazardous raw materials, general waste and other items such as scientific samples. The tender closes on 4 October.

Transport NSW is looking for a partner to help them roll out a “Digital E-Ink Bus Passenger Information Display System.” The scope includes design, software, hardware, minor civil works, installation, configuration, development, and support to implement and maintain the service. It closes on 5 October.

The Independent Pricing and Regulatory Tribunal of NSW are looking for a “Platform as a Service and additional ICT services to replace a set of current IT systems and services in place and in operation.” Applications close on 24 October.

Insurance and Care NSW has issued a tender for the delivery of an Optical Character Recognition managed service solution. The tender closes on 5 October.

In South Australia, the Attorney General’s department is looking to replace a number of business-critical software applications. The tender suggests a massive overhaul of the department’s digital processes: “The project aims to be completed by April 2024, and a flexible delivery approach should be outlined.” Get in before 28 October.

In the Northern Territory, the Department of Corporate and Digital Development has issued a $10 million to $30 million tender for the provision of mobile telephony services and equipment. It closes on 19 of October.

In Tasmania, the Department of Police, Fire and Emergency Management has issued a tender for the supply, implementation and support of a firearms management solution. The SaaS solution must include an online portal for the firearms community to transact with Firearms Services. It closes on 31 October 2022.

In Queensland, the Department of Transport and Main Road want to put a stop to people using their phones while they drive. They want a partner who can “monitor (in real-time)...unsafe device usage by driver…The offered system needs to accurately detect unsafe device usage quickly enough for near real-time response; prompt unsafe drivers with an immediate corrective message; use equipment that is sized appropriately to position next to residential streets.” If this sounds like something you can do, get in before the 24 October.

James Cook University has issued a tender for a new research information management system. The goal is to provide “the opportunity to rethink and redesign workflows and business processes to more efficiently manage research administration, in conjunction with the implementation of a new RIMS.” The opportunity closes on 19 October.

The Department of Transport and Main Roads is jumping on the passwordless bandwagon by issued a request for information for a biometrics mobile security solution. It closes on 20 October.

Queensland Parliamentary Service has issued a tender for an automatic speech solution. They need “suitable partners, to implement customised Automatic Speech Recognition (ASR) technology software that improves existing processes used to produce the official record of parliamentary proceedings (Hansard) for the Legislative Assembly and its Committees, and produce real-time closed captioning to broadcasts”. The tendercloses on 21 October.

Central Queensland University has issued a tender for the provision of a 3 (+1) year support and maintenance agreement for enterprise-class Linux. The tender closes on 24 October.

Channel wins

In the Federal Government, US-based Viasat was awarded a $3.4 million contract by the Australian Signals Directorate to supply network security equipment.

The Department of Infrastructure, Transport, Regional Development, Communications and the Arts awarded Data#3 a $1.6 million contract for Microsoft volume sourcing.

In NSW, HealthShare NSW awarded Optus Networks a $988,809 contract for “Consolidated Aruba ClearPass Support.” It will be used for network management or monitoring devices.

Sydney-based managed services provider Secure Agility won a $406,261 contract to supply Cisco Meraki hardware and network cables to NSW State Emergency Service.

The Department of Customer Service has extended its two-year contract with Sekuro to maintain CrowdStrike as the agency’s primary endpoint protection tool by another 12 months for $454,517.

EPI-USE Australia was awarded a contract by the Canterbury-Bankstown Council for the implementation of a Human Resources Information System .

Imc Information Multimedia Communication was awarded a $1.6 million contract by The Department of Communities and Justice for the implementation of an offender learning management system, which provides inmates with access to training and education on a digital device.

The Department of Communities and Justice also awarded a $597,300 contract to WSG Australia for a WorkSafe Guardian APP. The app is designed to monitor the safety of lone workers, isolated workers and field or case workers. According to the tender, “WorkSafe Guardian APP provides 24/7 safety monitoring on demand with welfare check-ins, safety and medical alerts and tracking when help is in need. WorkSafe Guardian APP also works as a mobile duress button.”

In the Northern Territory, cloud solutions provider Combase was awarded a $620,000 contract by The Department of Environment, Parks and Water Security for the provision of a Datalign data management system.

In Tasmania, The Department of Premier and Cabinet awarded Telstra a $67,200 contract for the provision of Forefront identity management discovery services.